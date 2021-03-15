Events sector companies in RAK have licensing fees and violation charges waived

Exhibition organisers, wedding halls and event venues in Ras Al Khaimah will be exempt from 100 percent of their licensing fees, violation charges and late payment penalties for this year.

The sectors have been hit particularly hard by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, with lockdowns, closures and curfews followed by tight restrictions limiting attendances in order to preserve social distancing requirements.

The directives, issued by Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAKDED), are valid for a year from implementation, allowing establishments to renew licenses that may expire during that time.

The new exemptions follow an earlier set of measures that were approved last year, which waived 50 percent of trade licensing fees, as well as exempting establishments from violations and late fees.

The stimulus package introduced over the course of the past year also included a 50 percent waiver from the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry on outdoor exhibition permits until the end of 2020, as well as a 25 percent exemption for consumer and specialised exhibitions held at the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre until the end of 2020.

While overall stimulus packages introduced by Ras Al Khaimah over the course of the past year, have covered various sectors and benefitted 15,000 companies. These included a 25 percent discount on new residency visas for family members; a 60-day grace period for the extension of trade licenses; exemption of fees for tenants of municipality-owned markets for a period of three months; and reduced fees for issuing health cards, among others.