Saudi Arabia’s Labour Reform Initiative eases restrictions on expat workers

Reforms to Saudi Arabia’s sponsorship – or kafala – system came into effect on Sunday, allowing for job mobility among expat workers.

Announced last November by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Saudi Arabia’s Labour Reform Initiative removed several limitations on foreign workers in an overhaul of the country’s labour policies.

The changes are largely viewed as part of Saudi Arabia’s plan to increase foreign talent and increase job market mobility for some 10.5 million foreign workers in the kingdom, who make up about a third of the kingdom’s population.

Under the new labour law, expat workers can change jobs once their current contract is completed without the need for their former employer’s approval. It also outlines transition mechanisms while the contract is still active on the condition that the notice period and the specified controls are adhered to.

Expat workers no longer need prior permission from their employer to exit and enter the country under the new reforms and can do so by submitting an application with an online notification to the employer.

A final exit stipulation, where a foreign employee is leaving the country for good, will allow that employee to leave directly after the end of their contract by sending an online notification to their employer without requiring consent.

The reforms also address exceptional cases where workers were not provided with a work contract or did not receive their salaries.

Prior to the reforms, foreign workers in Saudi Arabia needed to be tied to a sponsor whose permission they needed to change jobs, open a bank account or leave the country on vacation.