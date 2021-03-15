Dubai immigration services firm closed over UAE citizenship violations

A Dubai-based immigration services firm has been closed down by authorities after misleading investors keen to obtain UAE citizenship.

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection Sector at Dubai Economy said it took action to close the company which was found to have received citizenship applications without being authorised to do so.

It also reviewed personal details and proof of wealth submitted by the applicants, updating them later on their eligibility status for citizenship.

An investigation by CCCP revealed that the office had promised to assist investors in obtaining UAE citizenship, provided the applicant had no less than AED100 million in wealth and paid $10,000 as a processing fee for the application.

Applicants were also told the details provided by them would be evaluated for compliance with the citizenship requirements.

In January, the UAE approved amendments to its nationality laws to attract more foreign talent to contribute to the country’s “development journey”.

But the CCCP said the service offered was not only unauthorised but also in contravention of the recent amendment, which does not specify any fee.

Dubai Economy warned that strict action will be taken against any office or commercial establishment that transgresses its authority and reminded UAE residents, investors and the public to be aware of such fraudulent practices.

In January, under the directives of UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (pictured below), Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE and Dubai Ruler, approved the changes to the Executive Regulation of the Federal Law concerning Nationality allowing investors, professionals, special talents and their families to acquire Emirati nationality under certain conditions.

Specific categories can acquire Emirati citizenship including investors, doctors, specialists, inventors, scientists and individuals with creative talents such as intellectuals and artists.

It said the naturalised individual must comply to Emirati laws and officially inform the respective government agency in case of acquiring or losing any other citizenship.

It added that the families of those nominated for a UAE passport can acquire the citizenship as well, while retaining their current nationality.

The step aims at appreciating the talents and competencies present in the UAE and attracting more bright minds to the Emirati community in a way that contributes to the development and prosperity of the country.

The law also allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship.

Conditions that must be met to qualify for a UAE passport: