Over half of Middle East CEOs confident of post-coronavirus growth

Over half of Middle East CEOs are optimistic about their recovery from the economic fall-out of the coronavirus pandemic, according to statistics revealed today by global consulting giant PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Despite the devastating impacts of Covid-19, alongside the effects of plummeting oil prices and market volatility, which were among the main triple shocks to afflict the business world in 2020, the 24th edition of PwC’s annual CEO survey concluded that there is “cautious, increasingly well-founded optimism” among the region’s business leaders.

According to the survey results, 52 percent of Middle East CEOs, compared with 47 percent globally, are “very confident” that their organisation’s revenue will grow on a one-to-three year horizon – representing the sharpest rebound in sentiment of any region worldwide, compared with last year’s survey.

Hani Ashkar, Middle East senior partner, PwC Middle East, told Arabian Business: “We believe that this is fuelled by the sense that we’re almost out of a pandemic, and also stronger for it.”

A major source of optimism among the general population at large is the success of the UAE’s vaccination programme, with more than seven million vaccines administered to date.

Hani Ashkar, Middle East senior partner, PwC Middle East.

“The success of vaccine programmes, coupled with the resurgent oil price, indicate that 2021 will see a return to economic growth for all Middle East countries of around 3 percent median real GDP growth across the region, so our CEOs’ optimism isn’t unfounded,” added Ashkar.

Indeed, boosted by the global vaccine rollout, gradual reopenings and government stimulus, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revealed in its latest report earlier this month that it expects global GDP to grow by 5.6 percent this year and continue the recovery with 4 percent growth in 2022.

This is backed by the results of the PwC survey, which showed that 72 percent of Middle East CEOs, and a record 76 percent globally, believe that worldwide economic growth will improve in 2021 – this compares to just 11 percent of regional CEOs from the 2019 survey.

However, this confidence is tempered by events at the turn of the year, when a spike in cases across the region saw various lockdown measures re-implemented or extended, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

“As a result, it is understandable that our regional CEOs are slightly more cautious in the short-term, with 31 percent, versus 36 percent globally, forecasting revenue growth over the next 12 months”, the report said.

When it comes to organic growth, 35 percent of Middle East CEOs said they were planning to enter a new market in the next year, more than any other region in the survey.

The hotspots for the Middle East and North Africa include Egypt (35 percent) and Saudi Arabia (26 percent) as the most popular growth destinations.

Ashkar said: “Saudi Arabia continues to appeal to investors as the kingdom emerges from the pandemic and seeks to reach the ambitious targets set by the government’s Vision 2030 strategic framework. Like the rest of the region, the surge in remote working in Saudi Arabia triggered by Covid-19 has accelerated digitisation, critical to the Vision 2030 goal of building a knowledge economy by the end of the decade.”

The UAE was identified by 26 percent of respondents as a growth destination, compared to 11 percent from the previous survey.

Ashkar added: “Middle East CEOs continue to recognise the UAE as a popular growth destination, and this is a direct reflection for how it has handled the pandemic and led from the top by making its citizens and residents feel safe and sheltered, while supporting and enabling businesses.”

The PwC survey involved over 5,000 CEOs in 100 countries and territories and was conducted in January and February this year.