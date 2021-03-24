UAE’s non-oil GDP forecast to grow 3.3% this year

The UAE’s non-oil GDP is expected to expand by 3.3 percent this year, according to Oxford Economics, down from the prediction of 4.2 percent growth at the start of 2021, with recovery hampered by the tightening of Covid-19 restrictions globally.

The latest Economic Update: Middle East, for the first quarter of the year, predicted steady growth for the UAE economy over the medium term.

However, it cautioned: “Given the ongoing oil GDP slump, total GDP will be flat this year, after an estimated fall of 7.7 percent in 2020, the biggest fall in three decades.”

The report added that the country’s GDP is predicted to grow by 5.5 percent in 2022, with the pick-up of both oil and non-oil sectors.

And it highlighted the UAE’s travel and tourism industry, in particular, which accounts for approximately 16 percent of GDP in the country, as having had a “difficult” first half of 2021 as a result of the coronavirus restrictions and border closures by other nations, significantly the UK, which added the UAE to its ‘red list’ of banned travel countries back in January.

However, the report outlined a positive long-term view, based on the rollout of vaccines in the country – almost 7.5 million doses of the vaccination have been administered in the UAE; as well as the ever-increasing popularity of staycations; and the pent-up demand from travellers keen to visit the UAE once restrictions are lifted.

Michael Armstrong, FCA and ICAEW regional director for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), said: “The first quarter of 2021 has been challenging due to the need to tighten restrictions in response to soaring Covid-19 infections and the oil GDP slump.

“However, we are encouraged to see the rapid roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines by the UAE government. While the economy continues to be affected by the re-imposed travel bans, a successful vaccination programme will be a great step in restoring confidence in the UAE in 2021.”