Is the end of the Gulf’s British expat exodus in sight?

It’s one year on and the global coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the world – not least for the sizeable proportion of British expats who call the UAE home.

At the start of 2020, the UK–UAE air travel corridor was enjoying a golden era of being the world’s busiest air route – a total of 190,365 seats were booked in the first week of the year, according to aviation analytics firm OAG.

But this record statistic represents merely the tip of the iceberg for the strong links between Britain and the Emirates. The UAE has historically been a popular tourism and business destination for the UK, with more than 5,000 British businesses and 120,000 British citizens living in the country, according to the British Business Group in Dubai.

Separately, around 1.5 million Brits visited the UAE from the UK annually before the pandemic, according to government data. However, the global number of Dubai inbound passengers slumped by 70 percent to 25.9 million in 2020.

The impact of the UK government’s decision to restrict air travel to and from the UAE has since seen the popular Dubai-Heathrow route lose its position as the world’s busiest route.

The UAE – like every other country in the world – battled fierce headwinds in 2020 as the pandemic battered the economy. Companies, particularly those in the F&B, events and hospitality sectors, were forced to shave jobs as lockdowns commenced and footfalls dwindled.

The country is home to nine million people and up to 900,000 jobs were lost last year, according to research by Oxford Economics. The report estimates that British expats were among the worst affected – comprising some 10 percent of its population.

Last month, S&P Global Ratings said that the UAE witnessed an 8.4 percent drop in population as a result of expat workers forced to return home due to the pandemic – the steepest decline in the Gulf region. This was subsequently denied by authorities.

Wes Schwalje, COO of Dubai-based government research firm Tahseen Consulting.

According to Wes Schwalje, COO of Dubai-based government research firm Tahseen Consulting, the political demography of the Gulf has always been a “sensitive subject” which can make population statistics “hard to come by”.

However, based on indicative statistics released by India’s Foreign Ministry concerning the return of members of the Indian diaspora in the UAE to India, anywhere from “four to 10 percent” of the roughly 3.4 million strong diaspora community relocated back to India due to the global pandemic, he said.

“With around 300,000 or so British expats working throughout the GCC pre-pandemic, it is likely anywhere from 15,000 to 30,000 returned home due to the pandemic-driven slowdown,” he said.

UAE comeback?

But Schwalje is confident that the GCC is very likely to be one of the first regions to recover as the world begins to reopen.

“It remains a great place for young professionals to accelerate their careers. If the global financial crisis of 2008 is any precedent of how things might unfold, there will be a very strong inflow of British expats back to the region when normalcy returns,” he said.

Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor and chief economist at Oxford Economics.

Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor and chief economist at Oxford Economics, previously told Arabian Business: “The important thing to remember is that the exodus is not because Dubai is closed or turning away from expats and, in fact, recent policy has shown that Dubai and the rest of the UAE see the important contribution expats make to the economy. This could mean expats end up playing a more important and sustained role in the economy than prior to the crisis.”

Livermore added that he believed expat numbers will rebound alongside economic growth – the UAE economy is expected to grow by around 2.5 percent this year according to a 2021 Global Investment Outlook Report published by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the country’s largest bank.

New laws

In the face of the pandemic, the UAE has announced a string of relaxed laws, such as the remote working visa, retirement visa, citizenship for gifted expats, 100 percent company ownership, and liberated laws around cohabitation and divorce – all with the aim of luring talented Brits and other nationalities to its shores.

For example, under the new citizenship law, investors, professionals, special talents and their families can acquire Emirati nationality under certain conditions.

Joe Hepworth, CEO of trade and investment advisor British Centres for Business (BCB).

The new nationality law and its “promise of permanence” could attract leading lights from Britain’s established scientific community, said Joe Hepworth, CEO of trade and investment advisor British Centres for Business (BCB).

“Like the retirement visa, the nationality law increases the scope for foreigners to call the UAE home without the need for employment in the UAE. Over time, this is likely to develop a pool of highly skilled workers, which could further increase the attractiveness of the UAE as a destination for businesses who want to tap this talent pool and support a virtuous circle for the UAE economy,” added Hepworth.

The BCB CEO said he has anecdotally witnessed British businessmen and women who decided to ‘winter’ in the UAE due to the more favourable living environment during COVID19 and the introduction of the remote visa.

“Interestingly, from spending time here, a number also reported interest in establishing a business locally. This may have been a minor plan before, but having experienced the market here first-hand, these plans have grown and accelerated. On this basis, you can already see the positive impact that the changes in the UAE’s laws are having,” he said.

According to John Martin St Valery, chairman of British Business Group (BBG) Dubai and Northern Emirates, many British businesses in the UK remain “keen to explore the region in the wake of Brexit and in response to observing how the UAE government has acted throughout the pandemic making this an attractive place to live and work”.

Impressive resilience

St Valery acknowledges the brutal impact of the pandemic on British jobs in the UAE, but said he has been “impressed” with the resilience of the BBG membership community.

“Through the pandemic we spoke regularly to our members and heard first-hand of some reluctant moves back to the UK forced by redundancy,” he said. “However, many of our British-owned, Dubai-based members have found ways to remain in the UAE with the help of progressive propositions to support professionals between employment or in creating brand extensions to move with the online behaviours and product demands in the region,” he added.

John Martin St Valery, chairman of British Business Group (BBG) Dubai and Northern Emirates.

One such case is British events producer Tyler Davis-Smith, 32, who set up his first business in the face of adversity last year. According to the former events freelancer, the jobs “dried up” immediately as the pandemic began.

In March 2020, Davis-Smith made the difficult decision to move back to the UK for a few months but returned to the region in June with a new business plan and formed Energie Entertainment – a thriving sub-contractor for UAE event entertainment.

“The pandemic gave me time to think about what I had always really wanted to do – which was to set up an entertainment company, rather than sort out the toilets or the flowers for events,” he said, adding that the lockdown gave him time to hone his pre-launch branding and operations.

British events producer Tyler Davis-Smith.

Energie Entertainment saw “bumper financial months” from October to December 2020 but Davis-Smith admits that the company has seen leaner times this year amid local event restrictions.

“But without Covid-19, I would not have started a business,” he said. “It was an awakening, an epiphany, and some months I have earned more than I ever did as a freelancer.”