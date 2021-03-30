Kuwait’s frontline workers to share $1.99bn in Covid-19 bonuses

Kuwait’s frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic are to share a $1.99 billion (KD600 million) pot of special bonuses.

The country’s cabinet has agreed the draft law, according to Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah, in recognition of “their efforts and sacrifices to tame a local outbreak that has killed 1,298 people”.

It will now be submitted to the Amir, pending its passage through parliament.

There have been 229,550 cases of Covid-19 in Kuwait since the onset of the global pandemic.

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah told Monday’s cabinet meeting that hospital admissions and the number of people requiring critical care remain “on an upward trajectory”, according to a report by state news agency KUNA, while the recovery rate has reached 93 percent.

The cabinet also approved a request to open a new drive-thru vaccination station near Sheikh Jaber AlAhmed Al-Sabah Causeway and Dr Al-Sabah urged everyone to get inoculated and “march towards herd immunity”.

Last week, Kuwait relaxed its nationwide curfew and eased some restrictions across the country.