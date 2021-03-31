Dubai approves new roadmap to shape the city to 2030

Top-ranking officials have given the green light to the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030, a new roadmap for Dubai’s innovation-driven growth in the current decade.

The Executive Council of Dubai, chaired by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, backed the plan to “create the framework for fresh projects and initiatives that will consolidate the emirate’s sustainable development and its global leadership in various sectors”, a statement said.

The taskforce in charge of developing the plan includes 44 representatives of government and semi-government entities, which will work as one team under the Government of Dubai.

It will be supported by sub-committees featuring representatives of public and private entities and the non-profit sector, local and international experts, academia, students, and members of the public.

“The contributions of the diverse members of the taskforce will be vital to creating a comprehensive plan that will enhance Dubai’s global leadership and its status as the world’s best city to live and work,” the statement added.

Building on the successful implementation of Dubai Plan 2021, the new Strategic Plan will set a comprehensive agenda for the emirate’s progress until 2030. It will seek to consolidate Dubai’s stellar growth and global accomplishments over the last five decades, in addition to further improving its business environment and enhancing people’s happiness and prosperity.

Goals for the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030 will be created with reference to global competitiveness indexes and benchmarks for cities.

Abdulla Al Basti, secretary general of The Executive Council of Dubai

Abdulla Al Basti, secretary general of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the success of Dubai’s future projects depends on its ability to set higher benchmarks for excellence.

“We need to challenge ourselves to set new standards to ensure Dubai’s global competitiveness,” he added.

Al Basti said that the taskforce will integrate the inputs of various sectors and stakeholders in developing the plan.