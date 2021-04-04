Dubai readies for post-coronavirus era with 2030 Strategic Plan

Dubai’s 2030 strategic plan shows the emirate is readying itself for the post-coronavirus era, experts said.

Last week, officials gave the green light for the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030, a new roadmap for Dubai’s innovation-driven growth in the current decade.

“Target sectors for the plan will not only benefit from specific sector strategies that emerge from the task force but recent reforms aimed at attracting foreign investment and talent. Dubai is clearly readying itself for the post-Covid era and aims to broaden its economic base, and I expect that the plan will target new and rapidly emerging sectors that have a focus on digital and technology,” Scott Livermore, ICAEW Economic Advisor and Chief Economist at Oxford Economics told Arabian Business.

The 2030 plan, a follow-up to the Dubai 2021 iteration of the plan, was announced on the heels of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan rollout announced mid-March.

Scott Livermore, ICAEW Economic Advisor and Chief Economist at Oxford Economics

The plan will “create the framework for fresh projects and initiatives that will consolidate the emirate’s sustainable development and its global leadership in various sectors,” a statement said at the time of launch.

“This [plan] will improve Dubai’s overall business environment,” Scott Cairns, managing director, Creation Business Consultants told Arabian Business.

“The strategic aim is to improve and develop targeted strategic sectors alongside traditional sectors such as industrial, trade, logistics, financial services and tourism,” he continued.

The taskforce in charge of developing the plan includes 44 representatives of government and semi-government entities, which will work as one team under the Government of Dubai.

Scott Cairns, managing director, Creation Business Consultants

“This strategy will develop and improve existing targeted industries and attract new ones with competitive capabilities. With Dubai’s attractive investment environment through a set of initiatives and incentives will further mark Dubai’s global competitiveness,” Cairns said.

Dubai has sought to become a global hub for business, and was recently ranked first for FDI confidence on Kearney’s 2021 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index.

“It’s a win-win and will instil confidence for establish businesses, attract direct foreign investment and Dubai will become home for many a global business. This model of sustainable development will definitely propel Dubai’s growth for the foreseeable future,” Cairns said.