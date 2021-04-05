UAE signs $3bn deal to invest in Iraq

The UAE has signed a $3 billion deal to invest in Iraq in an initiative which aims to “solidify economic and investment ties, tap fresh prospects of cooperation, and spur developmental and socio-economic growth in Iraq”, according to a report from state-run news agency WAM.

The announcement was made following a visit to the country by Dr Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, who met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

.@HHShkMohd receives Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at Zabeel Palace. Both leaders discussed ways of enhancing fraternal relations between Iraq & the UAE. The meeting was attended by @MaktoumMohammed. pic.twitter.com/8wdJpYstpY — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 4, 2021

The report said: “The new investments are aimed to tap new prospects of partnerships between the two countries and accelerating socio-economic and developmental growth in support of the people of Iraq.”

The two sides agreed to grow economic cooperation and accelerate trade and investment exchanges.

During Dr Mustafa Al Kadhimi's visit to the UAE, we discussed regional and global developments, as well as ways to strengthen our fraternal relations. The UAE remains committed to supporting stability and progress for Iraq and its people. pic.twitter.com/G1tGnOr80F — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 4, 2021

They also agreed on establishing the Iraqi-UAE Business Council to streamline all the measures in the service of the two nations and their peoples.

While they doubled down on the importance of strengthening security and defence cooperation and intelligence sharing in the fight against terrorism, they also agreed on propelling energy cooperation, particularly in the fields of clean energy.