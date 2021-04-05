By Staff writer

More of this topic

Posted inPolitics & Economics

UAE signs $3bn deal to invest in Iraq

The two sides agreed to grow economic cooperation and accelerate trade and investment exchanges, following visit to the UAE by Iraq Prime Minister Dr Mustafa Al Kadhimi

By Staff writer

The UAE has signed a $3 billion deal to invest in Iraq in an initiative which aims to “solidify economic and investment ties, tap fresh prospects of cooperation, and spur developmental and socio-economic growth in Iraq”, according to a report from state-run news agency WAM.

The announcement was made following a visit to the country by Dr Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, who met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The report said: “The new investments are aimed to tap new prospects of partnerships between the two countries and accelerating socio-economic and developmental growth in support of the people of Iraq.”

The two sides agreed to grow economic cooperation and accelerate trade and investment exchanges.

They also agreed on establishing the Iraqi-UAE Business Council to streamline all the measures in the service of the two nations and their peoples.

While they doubled down on the importance of strengthening security and defence cooperation and intelligence sharing in the fight against terrorism, they also agreed on propelling energy cooperation, particularly in the fields of clean energy.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.