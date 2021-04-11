Dubai SME members benefit from government procurement programme to tune of $244m in 2020

Dubai SME supported its members with procurement contracts worth AED896 million ($244 million) from 61 local and federal government entities and other establishments in 2020.

The contracts were facilitated as part of the Government Procurement Programme (GPP), and were viewed as a major boost for small and medium enterprises operating in the emirate throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, said: “Since its inception in 2002, the Government Procurement Programme has continued to empower entrepreneurs and the local start-up community.”

A law passed in 2016 means government agencies, institutions, and entities in which the government holds 25 percent or more in equity, must allocate 10 percent of their purchases to Emirati companies that are members of Dubai SME.

The GPP has so far supported Dubai SME members with AED7.5 billion ($2.04 billion) worth of contracts. Members of the GPP are exempt from registration fees for membership in the smart procurement portal for government procurement.

Al Janahi said of the AED896 million worth of contracts awarded under GPP in 2020, 47 percent were from Dubai Government entities, while 22 percent came from semi-governmental entities, 21 percent from the private sector, and 10 percent from federal government entities.

Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME

The commercial sector accounted for 83 percent of the purchases, while 12 percent came from the professional sector, four percent from the industrial sector, and one percent from tourism.

Dubai Government entities awarded AED427.563 million worth of contracts to Dubai SME members in 2020. The RTA topped the list of government entities supporting owners of national projects with contracts valued at AED101 million, followed by Dubai Health Authority (AED82.7 million), Dubai Municipality (AED52.6 million), Dubai Police (AED 40.6 million), and Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (over AED33.9 million).

Among federal government entities, the Ministry of Education led in terms of supporting GPP members with purchases and contracts valued at AED45 million, followed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (AED 21.8 million), and the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (over AED17 million). Altogether, support from federal government entities exceeded AED87 million last year.

The Ministry of Education led in terms of supporting GPP members with purchases and contracts valued at AED45 million

Emirates Group topped the list of semi-governmental entities supporting GPP members with purchases and contracts valued at AED 79 million, followed by Emirates Flight Catering (AED 34.9 million), Dubai Holding (AED26.5 million), Emirates National Oil Company, ENOC (AED18.7 million), and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications ‘du’ (AED16.4 million). Overall, the sector contributed AED195 million in contracts to Dubai SME members in 2020.

The GPP has also led to various partnerships with the private and public sectors in the UAE. Union Coop topped the list of private sector entities supporting the GPP with purchases and contracts valued at AED136.5 million, followed by Emaar (AED25.9 million), and Etihad Airways (AED21.8 million).