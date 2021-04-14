Kuwait asks banks to employ citizens in top leadership positions

By Bloomberg

Kuwait Central Bank denies plan to devalue, stands by peg

The Central Bank of Kuwait has affirmed its commitment to the country’s exchange-rate policy.

Kuwait’s central bank asked local lenders to employ its citizens to leadership positions as Gulf nations expedite their push toward nationalization.

Kuwaiti nationals should comprise at least 70 percent of the banking sector’s upper and middle-level managements, the regulator said Wednesday. Banks will have until the end of 2023 to implement the changes.

It follows similar moves in countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Kuwait’s prime minister last year said the country’s expatriate population should be more than halved to 30 percent of the total, as the coronavirus pandemic and a slump in oil prices send shudders through Gulf economies.

