Dubai’s Courts of Space launches international working group

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) announced the formation of an international working group tasked with exploring space-related legal innovations and providing an outlook on potential outcomes of scenarios revolving around space-related disputes.

The announcement made on Tuesday follows the launch of the Courts of Space initiative in February.

The launch of the project signals to the international space community the intent of the DIFC Courts to support the UAE in playing a leading role in advancing its judicial systems to specifically direct capacity and capability to commercial space-related disputes.

The UAE has recently doubled the size of its astronaut corps with the selection of two new astronauts, including the first woman, who will train at NASA, starting later in 2021.

“The formation of this Working Group will develop thought leadership, assist with formulating training, and the development of guides and of best practices,” said Zaki Azmi, chief justice, DIFC Courts.

“While space law is nothing new, an important next step will be for the Courts of Space initiative to develop and establish the DIFC Courts as a commercial go-to court for these matters. This is a complex and tall order, but it is well within Dubai’s reach as the UAE develops its own spacefaring ambitions and becomes one of very few countries on this planet to have reached Mars,” he continued.

The Working Group will consist of public and private sector bodies and experts including officials from the DIFC courts, Dubai Future Foundation, US Department of Commerce and the UAE Space Agency. It will also have observers from The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA).

“The establishment of the Working Group demonstrates our joint commitment to supporting Dubai’s pioneering role in space exploration and development of related sectors of the future, such as the Courts of Space and space law,” said Khalfan Belhoul, CEO, Dubai Future Foundation.

“At the Foundation, we look forward to providing scenarios and foresight to assist legal professionals in addressing space-related matters,” he continued.

The Courts of Space initiative will have two further main objectives. Following the formation of the Working Group, further exploration will follow with the creation of a Space Dispute Guide, encompassing a set of guidelines to support such space-related disputes.

“For the time being, the Working Group will discuss more current space dispute issues such as equipment failures, space cargo disputes, or even failure to deliver components on time. It might include substandard materials or design faults,” said Amna Al Owais, chief registrar, DIFC Courts.

“More dynamically, space courts resolution might be required as satellites collide or impact a spacecraft. At the same time, we will need to wear our sci-fi hats, imagine, and develop futuristic scenarios to better understand the kinds of cases that might emerge in this relatively novel environment,” she continued.

Al Owais added: “For example, lunar exploration and space resources activity are likely to become more concentrated in the coming years, as well as space tourism and exploration. Space courts would be called upon to adjudicate on responsibility, damages, and liabilities, as is the case with any commercial dispute.”

The Courts of Space initiative will also involve training judges to become space-related dispute experts after completing courses on space regulations by international bodies and regional agencies.

In 2020, the UAE became a key player in space exploration and it aims to reinforce this position by enhancing its standing as a global business centre for trade, logistics, finance, innovation, and technology.

With the UAE Hope probe successfully entering Mars orbit early in 2021, the country has massively boosted its science capacity, with new data expected to now flow from the probe to fill a gap in research and provide the world with more information about Mars.

Ultimately, the UAE’s Mars mission has generated transformative value in building capacity for a fundamentally different future national economy, one with a much stronger role for science and innovation.

In 2017, the Courts of the Future was launched by the DIFC Courts and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) with a mandate to explore diverse legal technology topic areas and to provide research and thought leadership on promoting and encouraging contemporary methods of greater accessibility and efficiency to court users across the globe.