Israel eyes AgriTech opportunities in the UAE, says head of mission

Israel and the UAE will increasingly work together to facilitate business in the agricultural and medical technology sectors as newfound diplomatic and business ties become more formalized, according to Eitan Na’eh, the head of mission at the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking during an event organised by the Washington DC-headquartered US-UAE Business Council on Tuesday, Na’eh said that Israel has identified a number of “commercial priorities” for the bilateral relationship, which he believes could provide ample business opportunities for firms in both countries.

“Israel is well known for its AgriTech businesses. There’s a great need for that here,” he said. “There is also much to learn here from the Emiratis. The conditions and the elements here are a bit tougher than in Israel. There’s a lot we can do in joint research and development.”

Na’eh also highlighted water scarcity as an issue in which the two countries could collaborate, as well as medical technology.

“We can look into the medicine of the future. We are thinking of doing a lot already, developing and investing in research and development centres,” he added. “Covid-19 has concentrated our attention to the issue of medicine…we are looking into all kinds of possibilities and opportunities.”

Additionally, Na’eh said that the Israeli government plans to use the upcoming Expo 2020, which begins on October ,1 to highlight Israel and potential opportunities there.

“It will show innovative Israel. It [the Israeli pavilion] will be a place to come, see and experience,” he said. “We are bringing in other Israeli entities. We are setting up joint programmes with the UAE government to showcase our capabilities.”

In the short-term, Na’eh said that the Israeli government and Israeli tourism companies are expecting an influx of Emiratis, following an initial wave of more than 100,000 Israeli nationals who took advantage of a thaw in relations to visit the UAE.

Eitan Na’eh, the head of mission at the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi

“The Israeli business community is excited and is as curious as other Israelis, and the Emiratis. We have high hopes for the role we will play in each other’s economic growth,” he added. “After the first excitement and rush of Israelis to the UAE, we are now expecting Emiratis to visit Israel.”

Earlier this week, low-cost carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launched a new Abu Dhabi – Tel Aviv route that will operate three times each week. Dubai-based carrier Emirates launched flights to Israel in February, which was followed by Etihad in April.

Na’eh added that the Israeli expectation of increasing passenger flows between the two countries follows the Abu Dhabi’s decision to add Israel to the ‘Green List’ of countries from which passengers do not have to quarantine upon arrival in the emirate.

“This is a great opportunity to visit, but also for a real meeting of people,” he said. “[This] is a normalization of relations on a people-to-people level. That’s one of the most important things.”

“The real relationships are between people… [now] people can meet without having to go to Europe or the US,” Na’eh added. “All this creates a model of relationship and an interest. Normalized relationships don’t mean you agree on everything. It means that in spite of disagreements, we can look at what binds us together.”

The Israeli head of mission also said that the country is still in the process of building a team for its embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate-general in Dubai, as well as “setting the groundwork for a legal framework” in various aspects of the relationship, including double taxation and communications.