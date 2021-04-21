Saudi Arabia sees 50 percent increase in commercial activity in Q1 2021

Saudi Arabia witnessed a 50 percent increase in commercial activity, according to Sovereign AEI, a firm which provides expertise and guidance to companies who are looking to enter or grow within the Saudi market.

Sovereign AEI registered a 300 percent increase in corporate services in Saudi throughout 2020 and this year expects a 50 percent uptick in Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) registrations compared to pre-pandemic levels. The company is also forecasting a 50 percent increase in HR and immigration services.

This strong performance and positive outlook comes in the context of positive market forecasts for the Saudi economy, which is set to return to positive growth in 2021, according to a statement by Sovereign AEI. As per the latest report from global rating agency S&P, higher oil prices caused by rising demand and a wider availability of vaccines worldwide will support the Kingdom’s real GDP growth, which is forecast at around 2.3 percent between 2021 and 2024.

Sovereign AEI is a strategic partnership between two corporate service provider powerhouses. As a well-established and complimentary partnership between the UAE and KSA, the two businesses came together to provide a unique and reputable platform, aligned with international standards, enabling foreign businesses to achieve success in the Saudi marketplace.

This partnership builds on Sovereign’s 20 years’ presence in the Middle East and AEI’s track-record of success in Saudi since 2012.

Paul Arnold, managing director of Sovereign Saudi Arabia

“The Saudi market presents tremendous opportunities. Most companies are now aware of the potential of the market, the main pillars of Vision 2030 and the significant number of economic reforms carried out over the past 18 months,” said Paul Arnold, managing director of Sovereign Saudi Arabia.

“However, plotting a road map to success can be a challenge. Our principles are to educate, de-risk and enable the client’s ability to enter, establish or expand in the Kingdom. Our robust performance in Q1 is a testament to the attractive nature of the Saudi market and we continue to see a growing interest and increasing shift of client focus towards KSA, as the country continues to unveil new strategic initiatives,” he continued.

Arnold said: “As a global business, we were receiving an increasing number of enquiries from new and existing clients about how to successfully establish and operate a business in Saudi Arabia. Thanks to AEI’s capability and strong local knowledge, we are now able to complement Sovereign’s expertise in handling cross-border corporate and commercial matters,” said.

Since the establishment of the strategic partnership in 2019, Sovereign AEI has reported solid performances in its operations, enabling over 600 business visits to Saudi Arabia that year. AEI alone has enabled over 1,500 foreign businesses to enter, establish or expand in Saudi Arabia since the company commenced operations in 2012.

Stuart D’Souza, co-Founder and CEO of Arabian Enterprise Incubators (AEI)

“It is easy to spot the many opportunities in Saudi. But the market remains challenging, often opaque, and always shifting from a regulatory, compliance and process perspective. Seeking informed and credible local knowledge with transparent advice is crucial to achieving success. As the world begins to emerge from the pandemic, the future looks bright and together with Sovereign, we will continue to fly the flag for the Saudi market place internationally and connect the Kingdom to the world,” said Stuart D’Souza, co-Founder and CEO of Arabian Enterprise Incubators (AEI).

“The Sovereign AEI partnership is perfectly aligned with Vision 2030, representing a unique combination of local and international expertise to enable clients to capitalise on the unparalleled opportunities in the Kingdom,” he continued.