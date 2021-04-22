How Dubai aims to encourage more Emirati workers into the private sector

Dubai has approved the formation of a new council to enhance efforts to increase the number of Emiratis working in the private sector.

The Executive Council has announced the creation of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council established to enhance Dubai’s efforts to qualify, train, employ and retain local human resources.

The new council is tasked with enhancing collaboration between the government and private sectors to develop policies and guidelines for enhancing the employment of Emiratis in the private sector.

The council was approved at a meeting chaired by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan said the moves comes Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has always placed the highest priority on investing in Emirati human capital and empowering national talent.

Sheikh Hamdan (pictured below) highlighted the importance of developing a clear strategic plan and providing all the resources necessary to empower and equip local human capital in contributing actively to the development of a competitive knowledge-based economy in Dubai.

Achieving these objectives cannot be attained without closer collaboration with the private sector, he noted.

“Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid firmly believes that the development of human capital is a crucial factor in advancing Dubai’s sustainable development journey and shaping a bright future for the emirate. Empowering and nurturing local talent will provide further impetus to the leadership’s efforts to advance Dubai’s role as a key player in shaping the world’s future. These new initiatives will open new opportunities for the youth to participate in national development while also making the private sector more attractive for Emiratis,” he added.

“Increasing opportunities for Emiratis to assume strategic roles in key sectors will catalyse the development of their skills and leadership abilities. The Dubai Government is streamlining diverse initiatives to develop Emirati capabilities. These include new educational approaches to equip Emirati youth with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing global environment,” Sheikh Hamdan also said.

To support the council’s efforts, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) will develop a database of Emiratis students and liaise with Dubai Government Human Resources Department and other government entities to develop globally benchmarked education opportunities that will help Emiratis develop the competencies needed to succeed in the job market of the future.

Last week, the UAE Strategy for Talent Attraction and Retention was adopted by the country’s cabinet, aimed at strengthening its position as a preferred destination for living, working and investing.

The strategy has three main targets: positioning the UAE among the top ten countries in the global talent competitiveness indices, ensuring talents availability across all strategic sectors and to cementing the UAE image as an ideal destination for living and working.