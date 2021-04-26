India sets up control room to ensure trade continuity amid coronavirus spike

Following the current surge of coronavirus cases across India, a control room has been set up to ensure the continuity and smooth conduct of international trade with India.

The Control Room, which was developed by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has the role of monitoring and resolving problems.

Exporters in the UAE and those importing from India or entities sending essential goods to India may reach the fully functional Control Room daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Indian Standard Time, according to an announcement by the DPIIT.

“DPIIT is setting up the Control room to monitor issues of internal trade, manufacturing, delivery and logistics of commodities during the Covid-19 pandemic,” according to the announcement.

The announcement also said that: “In the event of any manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilisation of resources, information can be given to this Control Room,”.

Issues stakeholders report to the Control Room will be taken up with the concerned state governments and union territory administrations.

Trade between the UAE and India was valued at around $60 billion, making the UAE India’s third largest trading partner, as was reported in February by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Data released by the UAE Ministry of Economy last May showed that non-oil exports and re-exports between the two nations in 2019 reached over AED24 billion and nearly AED30 billion, respectively.

According to the Embassy of India to the UAE, the UAE exports to India items such as petroleum and petroleum products, precious metals, minerals, chemicals and wood products. The UAE also exported $10.9 billion of crude oil to the UAE in 2019-2020.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) remains committed to meeting India’s growing energy demand and is proud to be a key supplier to India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves, the first international partner to do so, it said in a statement which ran on the Emirates News Agency (WAM) earlier on Monday.

Indian companies represent some of Abu Dhabi’s key concession and exploration partners and they have steadily increased their participation in the UAE’s energy sector.

The UAE landmarks lit up with the colours of the Indian flag on Sunday night, in full solidarity with India, as the country grapples with a growing Covid-19 crisis and increasing numbers of fatalities. Landmarks included the ADNOC building which also displayed the message “Stay strong, India” on the facade of its headquarters to highlight its support for one of the UAE’s closest friends and most important trading partners. Burj Khalifa was also lit up in support.

Cooperation between the two nations over the Covid-19 pandemic was most visible in facilitating repatriation flights during the onset of the health crisis, knowledge transfer, the provision of medical aid and supplies, exchange of expertise and the application of advanced screening techniques for detection of active virus infections.

The UAE and India have longstanding strategic relations which began in 1972 with the initiation of diplomatic relations between the two nations that grew into fruitful cooperation based on mutual trust and common interest across all fronts. These privileged relations led to the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries in 2017.