Brazil’s Q1 2021 exports to Arab region reach $2.91 billion as global trade recovers

Brazil’s exports to the Arab region marked a 22.5 percent growth in volume during the first quarter of 2021 reaching $2.91 billion, an 18.2 percent increase from a year ago, amidst a steady recovery in global trade, figures released by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) indicated.

Saudi Arabia was the biggest importer of Brazilian goods during the three-month period, with export volume to the kingdom totaling $526.16 million, followed by Bahrain with $406.36 million. Egypt was third with $379.26 million in total exports going to the country and was followed by the UAE at $352.2 million.

“Due to the gradual reopening of borders and continuous vaccine rollout, Brazil’s trade balance with Arab countries started growing immediately during the first three months of 2021,” said Osmar Chohfi, president of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

Brazil and Arab countries were able to quickly renew the growth momentum and reinforce their trade relations despite the pandemic. This rebound is expected to remain in 2021, especially now that we are seeing a rise in consumer demand,” he continued.

Among the products topping Brazilian sales to the region in the first quarter were iron ore and food products such as sugar, poultry, beef and cereals. Sales of soy and maize posted record-high increases at 147.98 percent and 132.67 percent, respectively.

“We see sustained high regional demand for Brazilian food products over the next months as a result of the increase tourism activities, among other factors. The strong growth performance of Brazil’s exports reflects the Arab countries’ resilience and ability to recover and expand despite the challenging global market conditions,” said Chohfi.

“The Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce will act in order to help facilitate trade activities and find new opportunities in the context of Arab-Brazilian economic relations. Brazil is and will always be a trusted partner for the Arab world, in this respect,” he added.

Exports from the Arab world to Brazil stood at $1.31 billion in the first quarter of the year, an 11.24 percent jump from a year ago.

For over 68 years, the ABCC has been working to connect the Brazilian and Arab peoples to promote economic, social, and cultural development.