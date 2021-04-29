DP World launches wholesale e-commerce platform with focus on Africa

Dubai-based port operator DP World has launched DUBUY.com, a global wholesale e-commerce platform which is available first in Rwanda with plans to expand across Africa and around the world.

The platform adds digital trading corridors to the physical corridors DP World has built across the African continent with its investment in ports, terminals and logistics operations.

DP World said DUBUY.com is partnering with local businesses and the Rwandan Government to help unlock access to global markets for small and medium-sized UAE enterprises, using DP World’s end-to-end integrated supply chain services to fulfil orders for export and to receive goods.

The platform also enables global companies to find and serve new trading partners in Africa, opening up access to fast growing markets.

Online marketplaces are a significant opportunity for economic growth in Africa which today accounts for less than 0.5 percent of global e-commerce, according to the United Nations Conference on Development and Trade.

In 2018, trade between the UAE and Rwanda (pictured above) reached AED1. 6 billion ($434.8 million), with the size of trade growing significantly in the last decade as part of wider bilateral and economic ties between the two countries.

Clare Akamanzi, CEO, Rwanda Development Board, said: “DUBUY.com will make the previously impossible, possible, for many Rwandan entrepreneurs to trade with the UAE – and beyond. People and companies everywhere are turning to technology to fuel their post-pandemic recovery and improve access to global trade. World class e-commerce platforms backed by innovative, reliable logistical networks can lead the charge, transforming how business is done across the continent.”

In Rwanda, DP World has already invested in a logistics hub which offers container handling, cold chain and bonded warehouses.

Mike Bhaskaran, chief operating officer, Technology and Logistics, DP World said: “DP World is investing to build the future of world trade. Our vision is to create more efficient trading corridors for our customers through our ports and logistics, digital technology to make operations more efficient, and now online platforms for trade. We are proud to play our role supporting economic development and increased prosperity in Africa.”

Mahmood Al Bastaki, chief operating officer of Dubai Trade World, added: “This technology allows home grown businesses to become international manufacturers and exporters – by linking them with new markets in Africa, the Middle East and eventually the rest of the world.

“In Rwanda, this includes the promotion of valuable exports like tea, coffee, and horticulture, through a network which significantly upgrades the country’s supply chain logistics – both in urban and rural areas.”