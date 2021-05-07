Expo 2020 Dubai to become one of city’s greatest success stories, say officials

Expo 2020 Dubai is set to become one of the emirate’s greatest success stories, according to top officials.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and director general, Expo 2020 Dubai and Helal Saeed Al Marri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), have hailed Dubai’s confidence and vision and its unwavering commitment to host the next Expo, which opens in October following its postponement from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their confidence follows a successful face-to-face gathering of more than 370 delegates in Dubai this week, the final meeting of the International Participants Meeting (IPM) prior to the launch.

Al Hashimy (pictured below) said: “Since the planning stages, we have worked hand-in-hand with DTCM to deliver an Expo that will attract visitors from across the planet and make Dubai and the UAE proud.

“As the world changed, we too have adapted, and thanks to our collaboration with DTCM, we have created an Expo that will delight and inspire explorers and entrepreneurs, children and grandparents, casual tourists and the curious who want to experience the future – now.”

Al Marri added: “Since inception, Dubai has exemplified what it means to succeed against all odds, rising with dignity and determination to become an economic engine and a vibrant hub for travellers from all over the world. Setting new benchmarks is engrained in our ethos, and to this end, we see Expo 2020 Dubai as a global pivot given where we all are today.

“No one could have anticipated how Covid-19 would alter our realities so definitively, and yet, like the rest of the world, Dubai and Expo 2020 paused, reflected and persevered through unprecedented challenges, with our innate indomitable spirit, to re-emerge stronger and more optimistic for our collective future.”

Implementing a phased economic reopening, Dubai began welcoming tourists again in July – when the city’s first in-person, post-lockdown event was held – and has since remained open to the world, reinforcing the renewed need for global business and leisure travel.

Al Marri (pictured below) said: “Dubai has successfully deployed its phased economic reopening that prioritised safety while minimising the impacts of the pandemic – an approach that sees us well-positioned to lead a post-pandemic recovery.

“As a thriving tourist destination and a global centre for the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector, we look forward to welcoming more of the world’s business and leisure travellers to Dubai over the coming months.”

The new Dubai Exhibition Centre, which hosted its inaugural event at the recent meeting of Expo’s international participants, will be a signature venue during Expo 2020 and through its legacy, he added.

The 45,000 sq m multipurpose venue is already 80 percent booked for the duration of Expo and will play a fundamental role in attracting domestic, international and business travellers.

The exhibition centre is among the permanent buildings that will be retained after Expo 2020 closes its doors, forming part of District 2020, a new urban innovation ecosystem and model global community of the future.

Running from October 1 until March 31 2022, Expo 2020 will coincide with the 50-year anniversary of the founding of the UAE, and highlight the country’s role as a global connecting hub for people, ideas and innovation.