Person-to-person diplomacy in MENA can open markets, employ millions, says former US Congressman

The US should do more to engage in ‘soft diplomacy’ with countries in the Gulf and the wider Middle East, as well as work together to ensure transparency in the face of future potential pandemics, according to former US congressman Ed Royce.

He said he believed that US efforts to engage young people in the region could ultimately create more opportunities for social mobility, as well as help open markets and employ millions.

“We’ve been caught by surprise so many takes by developments we had not anticipated. If Congress had been more aware of these, we’d have been able to take corrective action,” he said. “There’ more likelihood that the evaluation that comes out of that will be one of opportunity.”

Speaking at a panel to mark the 75th anniversary of the Washington DC-based Middle East Institute (MEI), Royce – who served as chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee between 2013 and 2019 – said that US difficulties on the ground are often a result of a failure to have fruitful person-to-person exchanges in the region.

Royce added that “the mistakes that we made were mistakes of not being prepared to fully understand the complexities, or that people wouldn’t react as they would in the West.”

“Part of the antidote is more US engagement through soft power, and through diplomacy,” he said.

In the long-term, Royce said that it is “imperative” that the US, the Gulf and the wider Middle East come together to share information and be transparent as they work to suppress the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic or future outbreaks.

US congressman Ed Royce

“The US has to explain to our own citizens, and those around the world, that all nations need to feed information when there is an outbreak,” he said.

“Everyone needs to be in concurrence, just like a non-proliferation agreement,” Royce added. “Everyone needs to open up to inspection, and then we can begin working…we can’t not be engaged.”

Oman’s engagement in the US

Among the other speakers at MEI’s anniversary was Hunaina al-Mughairy, Oman’s former ambassador in Washington.

She said that Oman has continually engaged in its own ‘soft diplomacy’ in the US, through the Sultan Qaboos Cultural Center located just a few blocks north of the White House, which provides scholarships, lectures and educational partnerships.

“Our mission is to share Omani culture with the American people,” she said. “We also strive to educate a new generation of culturally sensitive and knowledgeable citizens in each society.”

This effort, she also said, has helped Oman combat what she termed a “negative perception” of the Middle East in the US, which has seen it widely characterised as war-torn and unstable.

Hunaina al-Mughairy, Oman’s former ambassador in Washington

These sorts of connections, she added, formed a key part of Omani foreign policy strategy during the reign of the late Sultan Qaboos, and continue to do so under his successor Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

She pointed to the fact that Oman is one of only few countries in the region that has managed to maintain relations with Iran and the United States, even at times of high tensions.

“This is because of Sultan Qaboos,” she added. “And it’s beneficial for all sides…..one of the main pillars of Oman’s foreign policy is to maintain excellent relationships with our neighbours and always have a dialogue.”