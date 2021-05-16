US states play ‘critical’ role in widening bilateral ties with the UAE

Economic ties between the UAE and individual American states – such as Colorado – play a vital role in the wider US-UAE relationship and post-pandemic economic recovery in both states, according to Danny Sebright, president of the US-UAE Business Council.

The UAE has a number of long-established relationships with individual US states. In Colorado, for example, the UAE’s Emirates Mars Mission partnered with the University of Colorado Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics for the mission, which successfully reached Martian orbit in February.

Next week, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade will hold a virtual trade mission to the UAE, one of a number of similar events planned by the US-UAE Business Council.

In an interview with Arabian Business, Sebright said that relationships between the UAE and individual states play a “critical” role in the wider bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“They allow for exchange on a local level, fuel local job growth and promote mutual understanding in a cultural sense,” he said.

As an example, Sebright pointed to the states of Arizona and Colorado. According to Sebright, Arizona exported $169 million in goods to the UAE in 2020, compared to $209 million from Colorado.

“This supports jobs in both states while also underpinning the bilateral defense relationship between the US and UAE,” he said.

Danny Sebright, president of the US-UAE Business Council

Establishing economic ties on a local level, Sebright said, also has an added benefit in that state governments are able to support local SMEs with economic assistance grants designed to promote their ability to export to countries abroad, including the UAE.

“State governments are also able to make special economic and tax concessions rendering their states more attractive for foreign direct investment from UAE-based entities looking for investment opportunities in the US,” he said.

“Foreign direct investment always plays a key and important role in overall US economic development,” Sebright added. “Coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, foreign investment in US-based life sciences, high tech, and infrastructure-related verticals will have a particularly additive impact on overall new investments occurring in these sectors in the US.”

According to Sebright, all 50 states in the US have “some” level of economic opportunity with the UAE, with the most significant being Texas, California, New York, Florida and New Jersey.

“Michigan, Minnesota, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arizona and Colorado are positioned to see significant new growth in the overall trade relationship with the UAE,” Sebright added.

In Colorado, for example, the UAE’s Emirates Mars Mission partnered with the University of Colorado Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP)

In the short-term, Sebright added that the US-UAE Business Council has prioritised 10 US states for virtual and in-person trade missions throughout 2021 and 2022, both to and from the UAE.

“Expo 2020 will provide a particularly important platform later this year for outbound state-led trade delegations to learn about business opportunities not only in the UAE, but across the broader region,” Sebright added. “We are also focused on working with UAE-based investment organisations on trade missions to key markets in the US later this year in the post-Covid environment.”

Statistics indicate that total bilateral two-way trade between the US and UAE stood at $24.4 billion in 2019, of which US exports to the UAE accounted for approximately $20 billion.

The top five US products exported to the UAE are transportation equipment ($5.77 billion), computer and electronic products ($3.36 billion), non-electrical machinery ($1.37 billion), chemicals ($1.26 billion) and miscellaneous manufactured commodities ($1.25 billion).