Full foreign ownership amendment ‘watershed’ moment for FDI in the UAE

June 1 will be a watershed moment for the UAE as the amended Commercial Companies Law, allowing foreign investors and entrepreneurs to establish and fully own onshore companies, comes into effect .

Earlier in May, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development revealed a list of 1,105 registered commercial and industrial activities that are open for ownership by non-citizens enabling them to fully or partially own companies in the emirate.

What is the significance of this amendment?

The implementation of new rules allowing full foreign ownership of onshore companies is a watershed moment for the UAE and Abu Dhabi as a foreign direct investment (FDI) destination.

We are sending a clear message to investors from all over the world that they can establish, own and operate in one of the region’s most competitive markets with complete clarity and certainty.

What was happening in the lead up to it?

This builds on a series of substantive business-friendly reforms enacted by Abu Dhabi in recent months, which in turn stem from our continuous engagement with the private sector to co-create an enabling environment with immense opportunities for global investors.

The UAE’s landmark decision to open its citizenship and the “Thrive in Abu Dhabi” golden visa programme are contributing to the creation of a knowledge economy with a competitive talent pool and thriving private sector.

Abu Dhabi is also constantly evolving its legislative structures and building up its technology infrastructure to provide a seamless experience for global companies interested in setting up here.

What is its impact on the economy?

We expect to see even greater interest from global investors, particularly among those in next-generation, innovation-focused sectors that need to move quickly and decisively. This is a positive development for attracting FDI to Abu Dhabi and will build on the emirate’s strong position as a regional hub for innovation.