Bahrain tops global financial attractiveness rankings for third consecutive year

Bahrain’s capital Manama has been rated number one in the world in the AIRINC Global 150 Cities Index in terms of financial attractiveness.

It is the third year in a row that the kingdom’s capital has topped the particular rankings, finishing ahead of George Town in the Cayman Islands and Swiss giants Geneva and Zurich.

More than 80 percent of Bahrain’s economic GDP comes from non-oil sectors, while the country has become known for its regional connectivity, regulatory innovation and position as a hub for the fintech industry.

The list revealed an overall impressive showing from Gulf cities, with Riyadh in fourth spot, Kuwait City (sixth), Abu Dhabi in seventh, Amman ninth, Doha 11th and Dubai in 12th spot.

In terms of overall attractiveness, Dubai was ranked in sixth position in the index, ahead of big-hitters such as New York (seventh), Singapore (11th), Paris (38th) and London (39th).

Last month Bahrain was named the best place in the Gulf region for expats to live and work despite the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the InterNations Expat Insider survey, which measured a variety of indicators, including quality of medical care, political stability, ease of settling in and job satisfaction.