Saudi business activity expands at fastest pace in three years

Business conditions in Saudi Arabia improved at the quickest pace in more than three years in May, helped by further easing in virus-related restrictions.

The kingdom’s Purchasing Managers’ Index survey compiled by IHS Markit rose to the highest since January, supported by an increase in new business along with an uptick in export orders. The pace of expansion was the fastest since December 2017.

Employment in the Arab world’s largest economy also gained slightly last month as some private sector firms expanded their capacity. “Firms often cited growth in new business and a notable pick up in export sales,” said David Owen, economist at IHS Markit.

“Most firms continued to operate with unchanged workforce numbers, suggesting a focus on boosting productivity back to pre-Covid levels,” he said. “On the plus side, inventories were increased at the quickest pace in a year-and-a-half as firms prepare for a further recovery in demand over the coming months.”

In neighbouring United Arab Emirates, the non-oil private sector economy improved at a slower pace compared with the previous month. Local demand was better and while job figures continued to fall, output levels rose.