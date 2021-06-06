GCC countries expected to adopt historic G7 taxation reform, says leading economist

Middle East countries are expected to follow the lead of the G7 group of wealthy nations and introduce a minimum globally recognised corporation tax aimed at some of the world’s biggest companies, according to a leading Dubai-based economist.

Under the agreement, which was thrashed out in London on Saturday and announced by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak, multinationals would be required to pay at least 15 percent in tax in each country they operate in.

That had led to speculation that the Middle East could become the destination of choice for global giants, where taxation is at a minimal level.

However, Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor and chief economist at Oxford Economics, told Arabian Business: “I don’t think there will be a flood of tech companies coming to the region as a result of this agreement as this is a global taxation agreement aimed at preventing companies from taking advantage of low tax regimes and basing taxation more on where revenues are generated.

“The G20, which Saudi Arabia is part of, will be expected to endorse the agreement. And countries like UAE and Qatar will also want to be seen to be complying with global regulations.”

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Sunak described the tax reforms as “seismic” and said it would create a “fairer tax system fit for the 21st century”.

The amount of tax paid by tech companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google has long been a source of consternation, while it is hoped the new law, which has still receive official sign-off in the US, will add to the coffers of countries which have rolled out huge economic stimulus packages to mitigate the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Livermore added: “I see at a macro level the implications being twofold. Firstly, this could lead to diversification of the tax base if the regulations are implemented in the GCC and allow GCC governments to raise revenues through implementing this global agreement. This will mean higher taxation for companies located in the GCC.

Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor and chief economist at Oxford Economics

“Secondly, it shifts slightly the competitive landscape for FDI which will now be much less about tax rates but more about other costs and the ease of operating businesses in different jurisdictions. A lot of the recent reforms in the GCC have been about improving the business environment and this should stand countries in going stead if tax competition is to play a less important role in companies’ location decisions.”

The G7 comprises of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the EU. The heads of the IMF, World Bank Group, OECD and FSB.