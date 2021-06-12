RAK gov’t hails manufacturing sector as Fitch delivers rating boost

Ras Al Khaimah officials have hailed the local manufacturing sector for helping limit the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic after the emirate received a strong credit rating from Fitch.

Global credit rating agency Fitch affirmed Ras Al Khaimah long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at ‘A’ with a stable outlook, continuing the level of rating held by the emirate for 13 consecutive years.

Fitch said the rating was supported by the benefits of RAK’s membership of the UAE, its low government debt burden, prudent fiscal management and high GDP per capita.

In a statement, RAK Government said the emirate’s diversified economy and its established manufacturing base, which provides 26 percent of its GDP, allowed for a “relatively lighter economic slowdown following the global Covid-19 outbreak”.

The emirate’s continued fiscal prudence as cited by Fitch has consistently delivered budget surpluses in the face of previous crises, it added.

The statement from the government said Ras Al Khaimah’s resilience is further strengthened by its “stable political environment and policymaking, backed by strategic plans for sustainable sectoral development”.

With reference to the outlook for Ras Al Khaimah’s economy, the government said the emirate remains “in a strong fiscal position to weather the current global economic conditions resulting from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic”.

It added that the government is working to make it easier for investors to come to RAK, with emirate-wide initiatives that span public and private sectors.

“These initiatives will strengthen the emirate’s capacity to withstand global economic downturns moving forwards, and ensure the emirate is best placed to capitalise on growth opportunities in the recovery period,” the statement noted.

The Fitch rating comes as just weeks after Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said it will invest AED500 million ($136 million) in 20 sustainable tourism development projects across the emirate to further boost its economy.

The partnership with RAK Hospitality Holding and RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry is in line with the emirate’s strategy to be the go-to destination for nature, leisure, adventure, accessibility and authenticity.

As international borders shut to curb the spread of coronavirus, Ras Al Khaimah saw a surge in local tourism as UAE residents turned to staycations to scratch the travel itch.