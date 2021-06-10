New business ruling will reap ‘real tangible results’ for Dubai, say experts

A decision to reduce government procedures for doing business in Dubai by 30 percent will provide “real tangible results” for companies already operating in the emirate and those who wish to relocate to the Middle East hub, according to leading industry experts.

The move was announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and is aimed at consolidating the emirate’s status as a global investment and business destination.

Scott Cairns, founder and managing director of Creation Business Consultants, told Arabian Business the latest announcement further cemented Dubai’s place as the leading investment destination in the region.

He told Arabian Business: “For businesses looking to set-up in Dubai, or those already operating in the region, this news should translate into tangible results.

“Firstly, there should be a decrease in the costs to set-up a business due to the cutting of red tape. Secondly, a reduced administrative burden on company incorporations will greatly expedite the process for those businesses with a time sensitive deadline.”

The United Arab Emirates was ranked 16 among 190 economies in the ease of doing business, according to the latest World Bank annual ratings, ahead of powerhouses including Germany, Japan, China, France and Italy. The country scored particularly high on how easy it was to start a business.

Scott Livermore, ICAEW Economic Advisor and Chief Economist at Oxford Economics, agreed, saying: “This is an important step in further improving the business environment in Dubai and lower the cost of doing business. This is a positive development that is likely to encourage investment and the establishment of new business, especially in the SME sector.

Scott Cairns, founder and managing director of Creation Business Consultants

“There seems to have been greater interest in Dubai and the UAE as signalled by trends in the real estate market. This has partly been generated by Dubai being relatively open but also by the raft of reforms announced by the Dubai and UAE governments. The true impact is not a short term one but one that will build up over a number of years.

“It is difficult to quantify the impact of individual policies, but the suite of reforms announced over the past year is a good reason for optimism about growth prospects in the post-Covid era.”

The latest initiative complements the ‘Invest in Dubai’ platform launched last February by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to enable investors to obtain trade licences and launch their business in only a few minutes.

It comes as Saudi Arabia ramps up the competition to attract industry to the kingdom. Earlier this year it was announced that Saudi is to stop signing contracts with international companies from 2024 unless they have their regional headquarters in the country.

But Cairns said: “This is fantastic news for companies that are bidding on large contracts, as the Dubai Government strives to embolden relationships between the public and private sectors.”

Cairns revealed that his Dubai-based company has seen more than a five-fold increase in the number of business enquiries as opposed to this time last year, while new clients entering the market has risen 150 percent year-on-year.

“Both of these results prove that Dubai is not only weathering this financial storm well, but making massive steps towards longer-term financial growth,” he said.