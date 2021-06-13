Why UK red list status is hitting the bottom line of UAE businesses

Large businesses, SMEs and start-ups in the UAE are facing increased freight costs as a result of the country’s continued presence on the UK’s red list , making importing products increasingly expensive.

The UAE remains marked by the UK as a no-go for travel amid continued Covid-19 restrictions, and hefty costs of quarantine upon arrival have deterred travellers from making the trek between the Emirates and Britain – formerly one of the world’s busiest air routes.

Businesses in the UAE that rely on the flights for freight shipments, where costs are offset by passengers’ ticket costs, have borne the brunt of the restrictions. Ultimately, the increased freight costs threaten to make goods more expensive for the consumer.

For now, UAE businesses told Arabian Business they’ve done what they can to mitigate rising consumer prices, but at the expense of their bottom lines.

British businesses have also been affected by the travel restrictions that have translated to lost opportunities in the UAE, Joe Hepworth, OCO Middle East, and founder of the British Centres for Business, wrote in an op-ed for Arabian Business.

“Trade and investment is a competitive activity and the UK risks falling behind other countries, for whom ease of travel and access is not a problem, particularly given the UAE’s well known preference for doing business based on personal relationships, building trust and affinity and having regular in-person meetings,” Hepworth wrote.

Shipping costs

Where pre-pandemic shipping costs from the UK were around GBP1.10 to GBP1.20 a kilogram, costs have now come down to around GBP1.70, after peaking at over GBP4 during the height of the pandemic. Supermarket giant Spinneys Dubai LLC imports between 60,000 and 80,000 kilos a week, so even a 50 pence increase can have a sizeable impact.

“We’ve still got quite a way to go yet with getting the rates back where they were,” Ricky Gill, Spinneys Dubai LLC supply chain optimisation manager, told Arabian Business.

The regional supermarket chain imports around 40 percent of its goods from the UK, and Gill has watched freight prices fluctuate wildly since the onset of the pandemic.

Ricky Gill, Supply Chain Optimisation Manager at Spinneys Dubai LLC

For Dubai-based start-up Seafood Souq, which has a campaign with the Scottish Government to bring more Scottish products into the UAE direct from source, freight prices from Scotland have doubled compared to pre-pandemic rates, said Omar Al-Hasan, head of operations at the company.

“As long as the UAE is on the red list, it will affect prices,” Sophie Hunter-James, head of marketing at Seafood Souq told Arabian Business.

The businesses Arabian Business spoke to have all had to find ways to avoid hitting consumers in the pocket.

Kibsons, an online fruit and vegetable delivery service, also imports goods from the UK, as well as Australia, Southeast Asia and Latin America. With costs up from the UK and Australia, the SME’s procurement director Daniel Cabral said Kibsons has to find alternative origins or suppliers.

“The markets in general, in particular the wholesale market, also find it difficult to pass on the increase in costs to customers so at the end of the day it has a direct impact on the bottom line,” Cabral said.

Daniel Cabral, procurement manager at Kibsons

Spinneys Dubai LLC has also had to find ways to offset the shipping costs. Gill said the chain has consolidated freight at origin and has limited the number of freight routes by forcing traffic through fewer trade lanes, which results in better rates.

Kibsons and Spinneys Dubai LLC have also increased reliance on sea freight, but it isn’t smooth sailing as the global shipping industry has faced challenges from increased demand and shortages of container equipment availability, ultimately resulting in raised shipping costs.

Spokespeople for both businesses said the retailers were doing what they could to absorb costs, resulting in damaged bottom lines.

When asked at what point consumers would begin to dig deeper into their pockets, Gill said: “Managing these costs are part of our day-to-day [operations] across the commercial and freight aspects of our business, so this is business as usual and we will continue to adapt to any uncertainty in the future.”

Pandemic onset

Prior to the pandemic, over half of global air freight traffic was transported in the belly of passenger planes, rather than on dedicated freighters; operating a passenger aircraft with only cargo on board is more expensive per kilogram than shipping goods on a freighter.

While passengers have stopped flying, the demand to move goods has remained the same, but there has been a decrease in supply of cargo services. The result is prices “rising to a higher equilibrium price,” Linus Bauer, founder and managing director of Bauer Aviation Advisory said.

Linus Bauer, founder and managing director of Bauer Aviation Advisory

In other words, airlines have to charge more to move goods to offset the lost passenger tickets.

“Covid-19 has disrupted supply chains around the world. Fundamental changes in consumer behaviour, supply chains, and routes to market are knocking companies off balance these days,” Bauer said.

While prices have gone up globally, they’ve risen more out of Asia than out of Europe, Martin Drew, senior vice president of sales and cargo, Etihad Aviation Group, told Arabian Business.

“In countries that have a lockdown, the situation is reinforced by an even more limited passenger flow, which means that the supply chain actors will find it more difficult to find confirmed capacity and the share of express and fast track services will increase in the free sale market. That does increase the cost of air transport further, but the first effect is stronger, since there is always a possibility to rebalance the share of freighter and belly capacity if needed,” Drew said.

Martin Drew, senior vice president of sales and cargo, Etihad Aviation Group

During the height of the pandemic, Spinneys Dubai LLC switched to shipments using freighters, but where they typically get goods in five to six times a week, the freighters came weekly, which impacted supply chain lines of perishable goods, Gill said.

Spinneys Dubai LLC imports a myriad products from the UK, including their Waitrose line, chilled dairy, cheeses, baby food and non-perishable good.

He added that Emirates SkyCargo, the airline responsible for bringing the grocery chain’s goods into the country, had been “fantastic” over the last year.

“They’ve been very supportive of Spinneys Dubai LLC cargo, and at some points they’ve been flying passenger planes with our cargo with no passengers just to make sure we get our goods here,” he said.

An Emirates spokesperson said that the resumption of passenger flights would ensure a better balance between demand and supply of air cargo capacity.

“With the disruption of passenger flights globally, air cargo carriers including Emirates SkyCargo had to reinvent our business models to provide air cargo capacity to meet the market demand for air transportation of essential commodities such as pharmaceuticals, PPE, food and perishables, components for manufacturing and other supplies,” they said.