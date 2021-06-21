AB Talks: Why citizenship by investment is becoming increasingly popular

Arabian Business is set to unpack the hot topic of citizenship-by-investment (CBI), discussing why this powerful tool has become such a relevant matter in recent months, in the next edition of AB Talks on Tuesday, June 22 at 4pm (GST).

Staff Writer, editor-in-chief, will examine how alternative citizenships offer invaluable opportunities to high net worth individuals to travel freely, gain access to better tax jurisdictions and explore new investment opportunities.

Scott will be joined by Mohammed Asaria, founder and managing director of Dubai-based Range Developments. As an investment and hospitality company, who are leading the path globally in CBI programmes, Range Development are perfectly positioned to help assess the advantages and challenges that individuals and their families might encounter when seeking to achieve a second citizenship status.

Mohammed and his team are the only CBI developer to complete two five-star luxury resorts, with the flagship ultra-luxury Park Hyatt – St. Kitts project being fully operational since 2017.

Mohammed Asaria, founder and managing director of Dubai-based Range Developments

Carolyn Lee, founder and principal of Carolyn Lee PLLC, will also provide her expert insight on this fascinating topic. Carolyn Lee PLLC is a company founded to embrace the complexities and opportunities within the EB5 immigration and investor programme in the USA.

Carolyn has helped clients raise over $2.5 billion in EB5 capital for diverse projects across America and she has also embraced the opportunities represented in the EB2 visa programme.

