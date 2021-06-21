Abu Dhabi non-oil foreign trade hits $54.8bn in 2020 despite global Covid pandemic

UAE capital Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade reached AED201.2 billion ($54.8bn) in 2020, a six percent decrease from the AED213.3bn ($58m) recorded in 2019.

Imports stood at AED92.5bn ($25.2bn) and exports accounted for AED73.46bn ($20bn), with re-exports totalling AED35.26bn ($9.6bn), according to figures published on Monday by state news agency WAM.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansouri, director-general of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, said that the organisation completed more than 1,093,144 digital customs transactions during 2020.

Saudi Arabia was Abu Dhabi’s first trading partner, with trade worth more than AED44.43bn ($12.1bn), distributed between imports worth AED11.47bn ($3.1bn), and re-exports and exports worth AED32.97bn ($9bn), reflecting the solid strategic partnership between the kingdom and Abu Dhabi.

In the first nine months of 2020, pearls, precious stones and precious metals accounted for the highest-grossing commodity, amounting to AED27.64bn ($7.5bn), showing a growth of 157 percent compared to the same period last year, which amounted to AED10.76bn ($2.9bn).

Machinery, recording devices, and broadcasting images and sound equipment made up the second biggest category, worth AED25.26bn ($6.9bn).

Abu Dhabi, like cities across the Gulf, is working to diversify its economy away from oil to safeguard their economies against a post-oil future as global warming takes centre stage in the collective consciousness of individuals and governments working to move away from fossil fuels.