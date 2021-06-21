Oil prices steady enough for Gulf countries to focus on diversification, say experts

Sideways moving oil prices will likely be enough to allow Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to push ahead with badly needed diversification efforts, an Oxford Economics expert said, following the price shock experienced last year.

Oil prices have climbed back to around $72-a-barrel after turning negative in the early days of the pandemic. And with prices holding relatively steady, S&P analysts don’t predict any significant ramp-up in production in 2021.

GCC countries in general are closer to balancing their budgets after Covid-19 wrecked ledgers across the globe, and they’re able to tap international markets relatively well, Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor and chief economist at Oxford Economics told Arabian Business.

“They’re in a position where they can focus on diversification and leave fiscal consolidation on the back burner for now,” Livermore said.

Significant optimism

Diversification drives across the Gulf have meant working to deflate bloated public sectors and create better business conditions to attract investment and stimulate private sector growth. Focus has also been placed on boosting tourism and increasing the number of women in the workforce, especially in Saudi Arabia.

As travel restrictions ease, the region’s economies are in a good position to capitalise on travel demand, analysis from Oxford Economics shows.

“Preparation for various regional events, such as Expo 2020 in Dubai and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, an easing of regional tensions and spending by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) will also support growth. Overall, GCC GDP will grow by 2.1 percent this year, after the 5 percent contraction seen in 2020,” a report from the group read.

Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor and chief economist at Oxford Economics

Livermore said there’s reason for “significant optimism” in the next 18 months as the Covid-19 recovery continues.

“Most of the [GCC] countries realise that they don’t have many shots left at getting this diversification story right,” he said.

While governments press on with recovery and diversification, analysts warn that oil prices aren’t out of the woods yet, with several factors – including Iran’s erratic behaviour and new Covid-19 mutants – threatening stability.

“The constant evolution of more contagious mutants of the virus is a major downside risk to the world’s economic and oil demand recovery, and more so if future strains are immune to the current vaccines,” founder and CEO of Vanda Insights, Vandana Hari, told Arabian Business.

Iran is a wildcard

Additional supply from Iran remains a “wildcard”, according to S&P. Analysts agree that discussions with Iran could lead to an increase of oil in the market, which would mean other OPEC+ members may be pushed to react.

“OPEC+ will want to avoid a situation where we see a significant drop in oil prices,” Livermore said.

Vandana Hari, founder and CEO of Vanda Insights

Analysts said Iran’s behaviour remains unpredictable, even as the country seeks to renegotiate its way back into the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal. US President Joe Biden has lifted some sanctions on Iran amid the ongoing nuclear negotiations, and Hari expects a US-Iran rapprochement and further easing of sanctions.

“OPEC+ will need to navigate carefully around that too,” Hari said.

Meanwhile, as far as 2022 is concerned, oil may surge to $100 a barrel next year as travel demand rebounds, according to the Bank of America Corp.

Global oil consumption will continue to outstrip supply in 2022 as the economic recovery from the pandemic boosts fuel consumption, while investment in new production is crimped by environmental concerns, the bank said in a report.

“There is plenty of pent-up oil demand ready to be unleashed,” said Francisco Blanch, the bank’s New York-based head of commodities research. Brent futures traded near $74 a barrel on Monday.

While other market-watchers, from trading house Trafigura Group to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., have already said that oil could reach $100 again in the right conditions, the prediction from Bank of America is the firmest to date.

If crude does return to triple digits, it will be the first time since 2014, before a flood of North American shale oil sent the market into a slump from which it has never fully recovered.

The increasingly bullish outlook for oil is adding to pressure on the OPEC+ coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which meets next week to consider reviving some more of the production it cut during the pandemic.

While Riyadh has signaled it prefers to move cautiously, an ever-tighter world market could compel the alliance to open the taps a little.

With Bloomberg