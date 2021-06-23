Dubai Digital Authority created to boost city’s smart transformation

The Dubai Digital Authority (DDA) has been established, which will be responsible for information technology, data, smart and digital transformation and information security.

The DDA was created via a new law issued by Ruler of Dubai, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori has been appointed director general of the new entity, which will work to enhance Dubai’s smart and digital transformation, provide digital services to individuals and businesses, and focus on cyber security.

“Our goal behind the establishment of the Dubai Digital Authority is to achieve social and economic benefits … our digital economy is currently worth AED100 billion and we aim to double the contribution of the digital sector within two years,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “We aim to improve the quality of digital services and use them to serve the community in all sectors.”

The DDA’s mandate includes driving digital transformation across areas including government services, shared government solutions, data management, cybersecurity, and ecosystem and governance.

Evaluating smart services

In early June, Sheikh Mohammed ordered that more than 1,300 digital services provided by ministries and federal government agencies undergo evaluation.

Dubai continues to elevate its reputation as a smart city with recent initiatives aimed at attracting the world’s best talent to the city, including the remote working visa and the Golden Visa (10-year residency) for engineers, doctors and entrepreneurs among many others.

The strategy will carry out more than 28 initiatives by 2023 to help provide advanced and efficient digital services, accessible to customers from anywhere 24/7.

It will create a common data-sharing platform for government entities and provide 90 percent of the public services through a single digital platform, which will be established by 2022.

A study previously found that 79 percent of UAE residents said they’d be happy to live in a smart city. Fifty-three percent of UAE respondents consider living in a sustainable city as the most exciting innovation in future smart cities and this increases with respondents’ age, the statement said.