Bahrain to extend support for businesses impacted by Covid-19

Bahrain has extended support to businesses impacted by Covid-19 for a further three months.

The country’s labour fund, Tamkeen, has issued the three-month extension of its Business Continuity Support Programme that will run until August, a statement on Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said.

Included are children’s play and leisure centres, day care centres, cinemas, gyms and fitness studios, salons and spas, cafés and restaurants (that are reliant on dine-in services), wedding halls, retail shops (non-food items), travel and tourism agencies and events planning companies.

Bus and taxi drivers’ salaries will also be supported over the three-month period.

This is the fifth time support under the programme has become available to businesses struggling under the weight of the pandemic.

Bahrain is grappling to control its coronavirus outbreak, and at the end of May it issued a two-week closure of schools, non-essential commercial activities, and sport and private functions to curb the virus’s spread.

To date the kingdom has reported over 264,000 cases of Covid-19, while the country’s death toll stands at 1,330.

The Business Continuity Support Programme was launched in March 2020 to support the private sector through an economic and financial stimulus package to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The programme supports SMEs by providing financial grants to help them continue to meet their operational costs.