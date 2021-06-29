Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets fall again from decade low

Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets dropped 0.8 percent in May from the month before, sinking further after hitting the lowest level in more than a decade.

The stockpile at the kingdom’s central bank fell by SAR13.65 billion ($3.64bn), according to the bank’s monthly report.

Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets declined significantly in 2020 as lower oil income strained finances and officials simultaneously transferred $40bn to the kingdom’s sovereign fund to fuel an opportunistic investment spree.

The indicator – which topped $700bn in 2014 after an oil boom pumped up savings – now stands at SAR1.62 trillion ($432bn). However most economists say that’s more than enough to defend the Saudi riyal’s peg to the dollar, and rising oil prices could boost the fortunes of the world’s largest crude exporter in the months ahead.

The price of Brent crude has averaged around $73 a barrel so far in June, compared to $68 in May and $65 in April.