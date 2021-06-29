Why increased taxation should not form part of UAE’s economic recovery, says senior banking figure

Gulf countries should not need to increase VAT or implement further taxation in order to pay for the huge Covid-related economic stimulus packages, according to Sunil Kaushal, CEO of Standard Chartered Africa and Middle East (AME).

Rather, Kaushal told Arabian Business the increasing price of oil and a focus on economic growth should be enough to push the recovery process.

He said: “There are a couple of ways you can bridge the gap. One is you really go out and increase taxes. I’m not really sure given the stage of the economic revival, raising taxes would be the right way forward.”

GCC countries introduced sizable stimulus packages in support of their ailing economies in 2020, with Dubai in particular approving a fifth package earlier this year worth AED315 million ($85.8m), bringing the total value of support since the onset of the pandemic to AED7.1 billion ($1.93bn).

It was a similar story across the globe as the world battled through the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, although the question remains, how will the additional funding be paid back?

In the US, for example, paying for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and an ambitious infrastructure, jobs and clean energy package that could be worth as much as $4tr, according to a previous report from Bloomberg, could include raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, reducing tax benefits for pass-through businesses, raising the income tax rate for individuals earning more than $400,000, expanding the estate tax, and raising the capital gains tax for people earning more than $1m per year.

Indeed, in the GCC, Saudi tripled its VAT to 15 percent in the summer of 2020, while Oman introduced VAT this year – albeit as part of the GCC’s Common VAT Agreement signed in 2016 – but the sultanate also indicated that it would start taxing the income of wealthy individuals from the start of 2022.

However, Kaushal insisted this would be the exception for the region rather than the rule.

Sunil Kaushal, CEO of Standard Chartered Africa and Middle East (AME)

He said: “I think the support programmes have been phenomenal. They have been equal to your double-digit, mid-teen as a percentage of GDP support and I think the UAE’s strategy, in particular, is to really look at reviving the economy and getting the growth back, so that the growth pays for itself, in terms of higher revenue collections that bridge that particular deficit.”

He added that another aspect fuelling a positive recovery is one of the twin shocks – alongside Covid – which contributed to the economic downturn, oil prices, which have climbed back to around $70-a-barrel after turning negative in the early days of the pandemic.

“You need to remember that all the budgets that were done during the Covid period were done at a very conservative estimate of oil prices. Now it takes a few months to really get an average, but you will start seeing the benefit of a $70 oil price in the coming months as it is sold in the power markets,” he said.

“I think there is a dual benefit in terms of high oil prices helping to bridge the deficit as well as economic activity picking up, supported by a very prudent health policy, in terms of the vaccinations.”

According to Oxford Economics’, Economic Update: Middle East Q1 2021 report, most of the region’s economies will benefit from higher commodity prices and stronger external demand in the second half of 2021.

The Middle East’s GDP forecast for this year stands at 2.5 percent, in line with the average pace from 2010 to 2019 (2.6 percent). This follows the unprecedented decline seen in 2020 which was estimated at 5.2 percent.

And while Kaushal remained “cautiously optimistic” on the region’s recovery, he guarded against any bold predictions.

He said: “We’re probably slightly below the pre-Covid levels, but do remember the pre-Covid levels were not stellar, spectacular growth taking place, it was a fairly moderate growth which was taking place in the region. They’re coming back to those levels and we remain that optimism is back especially if you look at the UAE (as a whole) and the investments going into Saudi.”

He added: “I think it is realistic. If you asked me the same question if oil prices had stayed at $25 and vaccinations had not started, I would not have been so optimistic, but the numbers are there for all of us to see and we are leading the world in terms of vaccinations. The oil prices are where they are and demand is picking up as the world opens up.”