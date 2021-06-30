Dubai seeks to attract 50 new multinationals after business shake-up

Dubai will focus on fuelling trade with 30 priority markets while seeking to attract more than 50 new large multinational companies under objectives set by the newly established Dubai Chambers.

The priorities – revealed on Wednesday during the first board meeting following the shake-up of the emirate’s chambers structure, also include more than 300 start-ups establishing a presence in the emirate.

The meeting, headed by chairman Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, was told that Dubai Chambers will play a key role in enhancing Dubai’s value proposition and economic competitiveness in the global arena in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced in March.

The directives established a new structure for Dubai Chamber comprising three chambers – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of International Trade and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

“The transition to a three-Chamber model is a paradigm shift for business in Dubai, which will strengthen the emirate’s position as a digitally-driven economy and global business hub. The new structure enables the various chambers to adopt a more specialised and effective approach toward achieving the strategic ambitions,” said Al Ghurair.

“We look forward to working with key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to ensure a favourable business environment in Dubai, create new trade and investment opportunities, attract top talent and businesses from around the world and pave the way for sustainable economic growth,” he said, adding that the changes come at the right time as Dubai prepares its economy for the post-Covid era and the next 50 years.

The chairman also said that the three chambers will play a crucial role in driving Dubai’s economic development and achieving the target of boosting the value of the emirate’s foreign trade to $2 trillion by 2026.

Under the new structure, Dubai Chamber of International Trade will represent and support the interests of local companies with international presence and international companies based in Dubai.

It seeks to focus on 30 international markets that are considered important for Dubai through promotional projects.

The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is tasked with launching projects and developing studies on the new future economy, as part of efforts to build the world’s best digital infrastructure and transform Dubai into an international technology hub.

Dubai Chambers will also finalise regulation and policy recommendations and oversee the transition to 100 percent paperless model.