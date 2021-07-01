Experts fume at Britain’s ‘unjust’ travel quarantine ruling for big business

Britain’s new ruling that selected executives are exempt from amber list quarantine restrictions has enraged pundits in the region and the UK.

The rule, announced on Tuesday, allows “those who prove they can preserve an existing UK-based business with at least 500 employees, or create a new one within two years” to break their 10-day Covid isolation period.

Executives who want to use the exemption must still get written advance permission from the government, take pre-and-post departure Covid tests and complete a passenger locator form.

Wesley Schwalje, COO of Dubai-based government strategy firm Tahseen Consulting, said the ruling – instated to alleviate concerns the UK was missing out on major investment because of current quarantine rules – compromises Britain’s democratic values.

“If everyone is being asked to make collective sacrifices, then it’s the government’s duty to ensure laws are applied equally and fairly. Covid is a great equaliser… there is no room for elitism when it comes to public health,” said Schwalje, adding that “FOMO-driven” (fear of missing out) policy is a “recipe for disaster”.

“Unfair” policies

Other experts complained that UK businesses – whether small or large – need to be treated equally in respect of Covid policy.

Professor Kevin Haines, head of social policy at Islamic investment firm Bedford Row Capital and visiting professor of criminology, University of South Wales, noted that SMEs are the powerhouses of the UK economy and to disadvantage them would have negative economic consequences.

“Why should some businesses have privileges and not others? It makes no sense to punish some and reward others. We need consistency and fairness if we are to see our way out of this pandemic,” said Haines.

The British exemption used to apply to executives at businesses with just 50 staff, but this mandate was suspended in January, when England went into its third national lockdown.

The latest exemption ruling will only be given in “exceptional circumstances”, the Department for Business (BEIS) said, while claiming many other countries had introduced similar policies.

The UK Institute of Directors chief economist, Tej Parik, said: “Efforts to return some normality to business is important, but it is also vital that the government does not overlook the crucial importance of helping SME business leaders getting back up and running by focusing purely on multinationals.”

Green List Now… a Minted List https://t.co/fmjicToIe7 — Jim McMahon MP (@JimfromOldham) June 30, 2021

Beleaguered travel sector

Clive Wratten, CEO of the Business Travel Association, lamented the confusing effect the new mandate could have on the already-beleaguered British travel sector.

“The government needs to enable small, medium and large businesses to travel for work without impediment. Short sighted, individual exemptions continue to confuse and undermine confidence in international travel,” he said.

Alex Malouf, corporate communications director MEA at Schneider Electric, told Arabian Business the new ruling has left his family in a personal quandary.

“I’m a UK national who lives in the UAE with my family. My wife isn’t a UK national. If we were to travel back to see my sister who is going to give birth in July we’d need to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel, despite us being vaccinated,” Malouf said.

“My wife can’t even get a visa as the UK Visa and Immigration service isn’t processing visas in red list countries. And yet we’re told that business executives have an exception. Great Britain has always prided itself on the importance of fairness. Where’s the fairness is this decision?”

Summing up much of Britain’s national reaction, Jim McMahon, a Labour party MP and Shadow Secretary of State for Transport, tweeted “Red List, Amber List, Green List and now a Minted List”.