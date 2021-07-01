How Saudi Arabia is moving from tourism vision to reality

As Saudi Arabia opens up to tourism and its giga-projects begin to take shape, the kingdom is moving from vision to reality, creating ‘amazing opportunities’ along the way, said Patrick Hallgate, OM technical director, Serco, a global contracts management provider.

To benefit from these opportunities, and maximise tourism potential in the kingdom, it is important to design memorable experiences, said Hallgate who was speaking at the inaugural Arabian Business forum in Riyadh this week.

“From Neom to the Red Sea project, any one of these projects on their own is an enormous undertaking so the ambition of the country to do all of them simultaneously is outstanding,” said Hallgate.

“The challenge now lies in turning these vision statements to reality and this is where companies like us come along as the operations creating that vision or experience. The next few years are going to be an amazing opportunity for many businesses in Saudi Arabia,” he continued.

Work on the kingdom’s giga-projects will require a significant number of the world’s experts to help define and build them into global attractions thereby creating many opportunities, said Halligan.

With Saudi Arabia resuming the issuance of tourism visas for over 40 countries in May, millions of visitors now have the chance to experience the kingdom’s stunning scenery and natural landscape. This again is a great opportunity but “as with any great opportunity, the key is to know what to do with it”, said Hallgate.

“The question is what will ensure that tourists come back after that first visit and the answer is the experience. This starts before you even begin with the holiday with the booking experience and all the way to your flight back.

“The real conundrum is to turn that vision of what we want the sites to be into a reality that is customer and experience-centric. It is not just about building something that looks wonderful because while that is important on the first day, consistent good experience is where the real opportunity lies,” he continued.

Most of these projects will require that people live and work in them year-round and, since they are in largely unpopulated areas of the kingdom, Hallgate pointed out that making them attractive for more than just tourism is important for the projects’ viability.

Giga-projects in Saudi Arabia will require a significant number of the world’s experts to help define and build them into global attractions

Tourism aside, there are exciting opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s real estate market in terms of asset management and privatisation.

“The requirement of building the assets in the first place has been the main driver. The challenge now is to put the right procedures in place to manage these assets correctly and use the private sector for an opportunity to do that,” said Hallgate.

This creates a win-win scenario where the government is improving the services it provides to the public while getting cost-efficiency through the private sector, he added.

When it comes to asset management opportunities in the real estate sector, Hallgate said: “For me it is not so much what we can do to make sure we get it right, it is the cost of getting it wrong. If we don’t get asset management policies and practices up and running in the first instance, the assets will deteriorate at a much faster rate than they would have otherwise.”

“Typically, managing your assets properly from day one could save you up to 30 to 50 percent in its overall life going forward,” he added.