Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan expects ‘truly exceptional’ Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday said he is confident the city will hold a “truly exceptional” Expo 2020 following a meeting with the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Sheikh Hamdan, also chairman of The Executive Council, said the mega event, which will open on October 1 following a delay caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, will set benchmarks for safety and security.

Speaking during the meeting, the Dubai Crown Prince said: “Dubai will be the centre of the world’s attention when it hosts Expo 2020. Working as one team, we are all set to showcase the excellence, innovation and preparedness that we are known for across the world.

“Delegations from 192 countries and millions of visitors from all over the globe will converge on Dubai, and we are working to make sure the event will be held in an environment marked by the highest global benchmarks of safety and security.”

Sheikh Hamdan also said the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic have made Dubai a global model in “curbing the crisis and defusing its economic, social and health repercussions”.

He directed the committee to develop a proactive crisis preparedness plan to ensure the safest possible environment for visitors.

“I am sure that all the teams working on the Expo event will put their best foot forward to host a truly exceptional Expo event. Dubai has a tremendous track record for organising international events and over the years, we have developed the advanced capabilities, knowledge and professional expertise to exceed the best global standards,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

His comments come two days after the newly formed board of Dubai Chamber of Commerce adopted a 90-day plan to drive business growth in the emirate including an objective to maximise exposure of Expo 2020.

The chamber, one of three under the recently restructured Dubai Chambers, held its first meeting where it set the target of attracting 100,000 business leaders to attend the mega event which opens on October 1.

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets will go on sale worldwide from July 18, it was announced on Thursday.

Visitors are being promised “a spectacular world of innovation and entertainment” across 182 days from October 1 to March 31 2022.

With three months to go, Expo 2020 has announced three ticket tiers to ensure every visitor will be able to enjoy the event, regardless of the duration of their visit to Dubai.

One-day tickets are priced at AED95 ($26); multi-day tickets, offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at AED195 while season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at AED495.

Expo 2020 tickets include access to all pavilions, events and live performances, providing limitless opportunities to enjoy Expo’s dynamic, diverse and ever-changing entertainment programme, with up to 60 live events each day, from world-class music, dance and art to insightful talks and colourful national day celebrations.