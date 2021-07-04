Bahrain’s economy set to grow 3.1% this year and next

Bahrain’s economy is expected to grow 3.1 percent this year and next, recovering from last year’s downturn.

Gross domestic product contracted 2.1 percent during the first quarter, according to the Ministry of Finance and National Economy.

Non-oil sector output shrunk 3 percent in 1Q vs year ago

Oil economy grew 2 percent

Non-oil economy is set to see 3.8 percent growth this year and 3.7 percent in 2022, while oil economy growth is set to remain at 0 percent both years

Preliminarily projections show GDP contracted 5.1 percent last year

The International Monetary Fund expects Bahrain’s economy to grow 3.3 percent this year. The island nation is set to have one of the region’s widest deficits at about 9 percent of GDP this year, while its debt ratio in relation to economic output is seen as the highest in the Gulf.