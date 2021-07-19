Bahrain-GCC trade continues recovery after pandemic

Bahrain’s non-oil trade continues to recover as second-quarter volume with the GCC hits $1.69 billion in the second quarter of 2021, a 38 percent increase compared to Q2 2020, after a year where Covid-19 decimated trade and supply chain lines.

New figures from by Bahrain’s eGovernment and Information Authority show that in the first half of 2021, Bahrain-GG trade reached $3.4bn, up from $2.8bn in the same time period in 2020.Non-oil bilateral trade between Bahrain and the UAE increased by 76 percent year-on-year to $672 million in Q2 2021.

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain accounted for around half of total Bahrain-GCC trade, at $781 million. Trade between Oman and Bahrain stood at $141 million. Oman was followed by Kuwait, which recorded $99 million in bilateral trade in Q2 2021.

Bahrain-GCC trade for the first half of 2021 reached around $3.45 billion up from $2.88 billion in H1 2020.

Ali Al Mudaifa, executive director of Bahrain’s Economic Development Board, said that the latest figures show significant progress on an annual basis.

“Bahrain has worked extremely hard alongside its GCC partners to boost trade in the region since the pandemic slowdown. Bahrain’s increasingly diversified economy presents excellent opportunities for foreign investors and we look forward to helping more companies tap into the burgeoning Gulf market in the coming months,” said Al Mudaifa.

He added: “Bahrain’s strong rebound from the pandemic demonstrates the continuing integrity of our robust supply chains and illustrates our position as a key logistical hub in the Gulf region. Companies here benefit from a competitive business environment, the region’s best-value operating costs and one of the most skilled workforces. The Kingdom also offers 100 percent foreign ownership in most business sectors.”

Bahrain is only a 40-minute drive away from the region’s biggest market, Saudi Arabia, and connected to the rest of the GCC via multiple daily flights on the national carrier, Gulf Air. DHL has its regional hub in Bahrain.

The value of Bahrain’s global exports spiked by more than 70 percent year-on-year, reaching $1.12 billion by the end of the second quarter. Import values fell by around 8 percent to just over $1 billion.