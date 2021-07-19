UAE-Bahrain trade increases 75% year on year in Q2 2021

Trade between the UAE and Bahrain has seen a significant rebound since the pandemic with non-oil bilateral trade between the countries increasing by 75 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2021.

UAE-Bahrain trade reached $672 million in the second quarter of this year, accounting for around 40 percent of Bahrain’s GCC trade, according to the latest figures released by Bahrain’s eGovernment and Information Authority.

Ali Al Mudaifa, Executive Director of Bahrain’s Economic Development Board, said: “We are very pleased to see non-oil trade between the UAE and Bahrain recovering so strongly. These regional figures are a clear indication of our appetite for growth and our determination in our response to the pandemic’s economic challenges.”

He added: “Bahrain’s strong rebound from the pandemic demonstrates the continuing integrity of our robust supply chains and illustrates our position as a key logistical hub in the Gulf region. Companies here benefit from a competitive business environment, the region’s best-value operating costs and one of the most skilled workforces. The kingdom also offers 100 percent foreign ownership in most business sectors.”

Some of the biggest exports to the UAE, aside from iron ore and aluminium products, included cheese and biscuits manufactured in Bahrain’s multi-million-dollar mega factories. Within the region, Bahrain is rapidly emerging as an FMCG leader, with global FMCG giants like Arla, Mondelez, Kimberly Clark and Reckitt Benckiser selecting the Kingdom as their regional manufacturing base and distribution hub.

The value of Bahrain’s global exports spiked by more than 70 percent year-on-year, reaching $1.12 billion by the end of the second quarter. Import values fell by around 8 percent to just over $1bn.

Bahrain-GG trade reached $3.4bn, up from $2.8bn in the same time period in 2020.

Only Saudi Arabia traded more with Bahrain, with the total value of exports and imports between the two kingdoms reaching $781 million during the quarter. Trade between Oman and Bahrain stood at $141m. Oman was followed by Kuwait, which recorded $99m in bilateral trade in Q2 2021.