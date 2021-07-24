How Dubai plans to seek global partnerships to boost trade hub status

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the board of directors and advisory council of the newly-formed Dubai International Chamber.

Part of a recent government restructuring that aims to drive a economic development in the emirate, Dubai International Chamber, one of three new chambers, will develop plans to boost partnerships with global corporations.

It will also support promising ideas and projects as part of the efforts to establish Dubai as a global trade hub and a favourite destination for talents.

The chamber will also promote the opportunities that Dubai offers in facilitating the flow of international trade including its strategic logistics hub, advanced ports and airports and agile, pro-growth business environment, a statement said.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “Dubai International Chamber represents a new model that aims to support our international partners who are part of Dubai’s economic development.”

He added: “The new chamber members will work towards achieving our plan to boost Dubai’s foreign trade to AED2 trillion within the next five years.”

Chaired by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem (pictured above), the chamber’s board of directors include Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Stephen Moss, regional CEO – Middle East, North Africa and Turkey at HSBC; May Nasrallah, founder and executive chairman of deNovo Corporate Advisors; Gassan Al-Kibsi, managing partner for the Middle East at McKinsey; Mark Willis, CEO Middle East and Africa at Accor; Nader Haffar, chairman and CEO of KPMG in the Lower Gulf (UAE and Oman); Remy Ejel and chairman and CEO for the Middle East and North Africa in Nestle.

Dr Habib Al Mulla, executive chairman of Baker McKenzie; Nabil Habayeb, senior vice president at General Electric and president & CEO of GE International Markets (GEIM); Sanjiv Kakkar, executive vice president of Unilever MENA, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus; Elissar Farah Antonios, MENA Cluster head & CEO of Citibank; Julia Onslow-Cole, ‏partner and Global Government Strategies & Compliance at Fragomen; Rani Raad, president of CNN Worldwide Commercial; Anuj Ranjan, managing partner, CEO South Asia and Middle East at Brookfield; Shukri Eid, managing director – Gulf Region at Cisco; Ahmad Alkhallafi, ‏managing director at Hewlett Packard Enterprise UAE and Rola Abu Manneh, ‏CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, UAE are also board members.

Among those appointed to the advisory council are Mohammed Alshaya, executive chairman of Al Shaya Group; Tim Clark, ‏president of Emirates Airline; Azad Moopen, ‏chairman of Aster DM Healthcare and Nicholas Maclean, managing director of CBRE Middle East.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of Dubai International Chamber, said: “The chamber seeks to strengthen partnerships with global corporations, investors and entrepreneurs and boost Dubai’s status as a major trade hub as the emirate enters a new development phase. Through integrated plans, the chamber will target new international markets and support the expansion of national companies abroad.”

Bin Sulayem added that the chamber will play a central role in achieving Dubai’s five-year foreign trade plan, adopted earlier in March, to expand Dubai’s trading network to 200 additional cities around the world.

With a network that currently extends to 400 cities, the plan seeks to position Dubai at the heart of the international trade flow.

In March, Sheikh Mohammed issued resolutions to restructure Dubai Chamber of Commerce into three separate entities with distinct functions to lead a comprehensive economic development in Dubai over the next phase.

The three chambers – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Dubai International Chamber – aim to position Dubai as a global business hub.