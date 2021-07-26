Abu Dhabi reduces business set-up costs to help drive economic growth

Business set-up fees in Abu Dhabi have been reduced to AED1,000 – a cut of more than 90 percent as part of plans to support companies as the UAE emerges from the coronavirus crisis.

Licence renewal fees also have been reduced to AED1,000 under efforts led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) in collaboration with multiple government entities including Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The new fees include six activities within the business licence, and will cover all fees from Abu Dhabi Government entities such as ADDED, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, membership fees for Abu Dhabi Chamber, CoC (Certificate of Conformity) issuance fee, and fees required by Abu Dhabi regulating entities dependent on the type of business.

Several fees have also been removed entirely while others have been considerably reduced, a statement said.

The move aims to significantly enhance ease of doing business in the emirate and increase Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness regionally and internationally, the statement added.

The introduction of a fixed fee will also increase transparency and reduce administration for investors, it said.

It also supports Abu Dhabi Government’s efforts to create an even more thriving business environment for the private sector, especially for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa (pictured above), chairman of ADDED, said: “We hope this significant change in fee structure helps to further ease the set-up process for new and existing investors. Our goal for Abu Dhabi, as part of our new economic strategy, is to create a thriving business environment that encourages growth and innovation. Ease of starting and managing a business is a key lever and we strongly believe the restructuring of fees will help us achieve this goal.”

The new fees will be effective from Tuesday. Federal fees will continue to apply.