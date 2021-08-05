Kuwait’s economy to grow 2.4% this year, according to World Bank report

Kuwait’s economy is expected to grow by 2.4 percent this year, according to information from the World Bank, driven by the oil sector.

This will be followed by successive increases of 3.2 percent in 2022 and 2023.

It comes amid an overall projection by the World Bank that should see the economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) grow by 2.2 percent this year, bouncing back from a 4.8 percent contraction in 2020 as a result of the crippling economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a research report from the bank: “With recent progress made with the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine globally and with the revival of production and trade worldwide, the prospects for an economic recovery are firmer now than at the end of last year,” it said in a research report.

“Although downside risks remain, the forecast stands for an aggregate GCC economic turnaround of 2.2 percent in 2021 and an annual average growth of 3.3 percent in 2022–23.”

Commenting on the report at a virtual World Bank-hosted seminar, Issam Abousleiman, World Bank GCC regional director said structural reforms and strategic investments, particularly in digitalisation and telecommunications, were needed to further boost economic diversification.

While trade and investment analyst Kevin Carey expected Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain’s budget deficits to continue between 2021 and 2023, but at lower rates than 2020. These countries’ total non-oil output is relatively larger than it was a decade ago, he added, mentioning that GCC countries are obligated to do more in the diversification of their sources of income.