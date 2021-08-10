Abu Dhabi continuously looking to attract top global talent

Abu Dhabi is looking to continue to attract top talent from around the globe, and the Abu Dhabi Residents Office is helping new residents transition to life in the emirate.

Dubbed the fifth most attractive place to live and work for expats in 2021, the UAE capital has rolled out new initiatives like the Golden Visa and retirement visas to continue to attract people to the emirate.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development talked to Arabian Business about the work being done by the development office and by the Abu Dhabi Residents Office.

How does the new Abu Dhabi Residents Office help expats transition smoothly to life in Abu Dhabi? And how will the new office ensure Abu Dhabi stays ahead of the curve on attracting global talent?

At the very core of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), is our commitment to make Abu Dhabi a long-term home for all residents.

ADRO works in close partnership with government entities such as the Department of Education and Knowledge, Department of Community Development, Department of Culture and Tourism, as well as the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, to drive partnership programmes that maintain Abu Dhabi’s high-quality standard of living and to ensure our international community continues to feel welcome and at home in the emirate.

We are also developing programmes to work with partners in the private sector, such as financial services and healthcare, that will help us stay competitive and sharpen our innovative edge in the global talent landscape.

The Golden Visa was launched to attract global talent and investors to Abu Dhabi. Offering prospective applicants access to long-term residency opportunities, the Golden Visa programme provides the world’s best businesses, creatives and professionals a platform to succeed and fulfil their potential in Abu Dhabi. This, in essence, will help to safeguard the emirate’s future, creating pathways for the most enterprising and creative minds to settle in Abu Dhabi, while boosting the local economy, bolstering its prospects and advancing its development. The introduction of the Golden Visa primes the emirate for long-term success, making it all the more competitive on the global stage.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office will also provide smart services for Golden Visa applications and enquiries. Can you expand on this?

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office supports the emirate’s efforts to harness global talent and expertise for the emirate’s sustainable development.

Plan are underway for ADRO to develop smart services, to facilitate its global talent residency programmes including the Golden Visa, visa for remote work and retirement, and more to come later this year.

What new services can Abu Dhabi residents expect that are still in the development process that will be implemented over the next few months or years? What can residents who contact the office expect in terms of services and overall experience?

Since its launch, the Abu Dhabi Residents Office is backed by a dedicated customer service team to support international residents with any of their enquiries for residency programmes, moving to and living in Abu Dhabi, as well as helping them through their application process for the Golden Visa.

We are also actively listening to the needs of residents and will introduce new services and initiatives to address those needs. This includes expanding our portfolio of global talent residency programmes to cater to a wider audience and allowing greater access to living and working in Abu Dhabi.

Part of the office’s stated mission is to understand the needs of residents. How will this be done?

Abu Dhabi has always been a destination built on inclusivity.

Later this year, we will be conducting active research and engagement programmes to ensure effective channels of communication and enable a greater sense of inclusion within our community.

Through these initiatives, we will also be to recognise what our international residents look for beyond the short-term opportunity of living abroad. This includes addressing topics in the areas of quality of living, security and safety, community and inclusivity, as well as ease of doing business.

Abu Dhabi is currently home to 2.2 million expatriates. Are there plans to attract more expats to the city? If yes, how many more expats does the emirate hope to welcome, and are there particular sectors that Abu Dhabi is looking to attract workers to?

We are fortunate to live in one of the most diverse places in the world. The diversity in our community, blend of cultures, openness and welcomeness are the foundations that make Abu Dhabi a truly unique place to live and work.

Within this diversity is world-class talent – both locally and from every corner of the globe. And that talent mix is the heart of some of the most exciting innovation and ecomonic growth in the emirate.

Abu Dhabi boasts a number of high-growth sectors that are keeping doors open for global talent to grow, achieve and succeed. These sectors include creative industries, R&D, healthcare, agriculture, financial services and a thriving start-up ecosystem.

Thrive in Abu Dhabi is a programme specifically developed to accelerate this progress, and further empower and attract global talent in building a long-term future in Abu Dhabi. The programme offers Golden Visas for high-performing students, innovators, investors and top talent in the creative, healthcare, science, engineering, education and sport sectors.

These foundations and initiatives allow us to be ambitious about continued strong employment growth in Abu Dhabi.

The emirate was ranked the fifth most preferred place to work for foreign nationals globally in 2021. What does the emirate plan to do to maintain its status or move up in the rankings?

An accolade such as this, along with the accomplishments and rapid growth in key sectors, place Abu Dhabi on the world map as an attractive global hub for talent, economic diversity and sustainable development.

The initiatives we have underway across various touchpoints such as global talent residency programmes (including the Golden Visa and visas for remote work and retirement), research and engagement, as well as partnership programmes will support us in staying competitive amongst the top cities in the world for international residents.