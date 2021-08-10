Abu Dhabi allows full foreign ownership for 604 classes of professional licenses

Abu Dhabi will allow professional licenses to be fully owned by foreign nationals across 604 professional activities, a statement from Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said.

Foreign owners now may be fully licensed in fields such as accounting, training, consultancy, beauty centres, computer and internet network companies, and others, “as they are fully owned by foreign professional partners,” the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) said.

His Excellency, Rashid Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, undersecretary of ADDED said that the professional license contributes to boosting confidence among professionals and all customers. Also, this decision sparks an incubating environment for the professional community, which in turn accelerates the transformation to the knowledge-based economy.

The new license is low cost and easy to issue, making it attractive to new investors, Al Blooshi said. For consulting, the new license is especially attractive “where the legal form of it is either an individual establishment or group of professionals company, in case there is more than one investor,” the statement said.

ADDED indicated that a local services agent is required for most of the companies in case if there is no Emirati partner. The local service agent is responsible for managing the licensing requirements without bearing any liability for any financial obligation towards the company or its activities in Abu Dhabi or any other place.

ADDED will issue a form of service agent agreement to demonstrate and identify the relationship between all the partners. In addition, the department has issued a model for the professional company’s Articles of Association that will be available through the department’s website.

Along with the possibility of licensing a professional company, ADDED also highlighted that opening a commercial branch without prejudice to the professional license or its features could be possible if the commercial activity is consistent with or complementary to the professional activity. Additionally, existing establishments can benefit from this decision by adjusting their status from a commercial to a professional facility while maintaining their registered number in the commercial and date of incorporation.