Kuwaiti ministries to limit public spending amid steps to address budget deficit

There was also a call to limit spending on local and internationally-held functions and exhibitions, travel expenses relating to overseas training, foreign missions and medical treatment for nationals alongside steps to ensure due debts to the state are collected.

Kuwait’s cabinet has instructed state entities to reduce spending by at least 10 percent in an attempt to cut its budget deficit, which reached a record high through March as oil prices plunged and the coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted the economy, state-run Kuwait News Agency reported.

The gap climbed 175 percent to KD10.8 billion ($36bn) in the last fiscal year, compared with a year earlier, the Finance Ministry said in a statement last week. While Kuwait’s government projects a cumulative budget deficit of KD55.4bn ($184bn) in the five fiscal years ending March 31, 2025.

After ministers held their weekly cabinet session on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Sheikh Hamad Jabel Al-Ali Al-Sabah said that there would also be a revision of incentives granted to leading officials employed at state bodies and rent prices for state-owned real estate and land.

Additionally, the Public Authority for Manpower was instructed to assess whether to put a stop to providing financial incentives to privately-employed nationals, whose wages exceed KD3,000 ($10,000).

Furthermore, ministers discussed a Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) report and a briefing by the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development, which highlighted steps to ensure improving the country’s sovereign credit rating over the next four years.

Both the minister of finance and state minister for economic affairs were instructed to form a sovereign credit rating governance committee, tasked with strengthening communication and the standardisation of data with all rating agencies and state bodies.

Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Sheikh Hamad Jabel Al-Ali Al-Sabah.

Last month Kuwait was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings for a second time in less than two years. The rating agency said the downgrade reflects “the persistent lack of a comprehensive funding strategy despite the central government’s ongoing sizable deficits”.

The committee, led by the Ministry of Finance, will include the membership of CBK, the Kuwait Investment Authority and the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development.