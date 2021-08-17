Bahrain reports 23% increase in net government revenues reaching $3bn in H1 2021

Bahrain’s Ministry of Finance and National Economy has reported net government revenues of BHD1,119 million ($3bn) for the first half of 2021, largely driven by a 33 percent increase in revenues from higher oil prices.

This represents a 23 percent year-on-year increase in revenues in H1 2021, according to the Biannual Financial Report 2021 prepared by the Ministry.

Meanwhile, non-oil revenues increased by 4 percent compared to the same period last year.

“The Biannual Financial Report 2021 is a measure of progress that quantifies the remarkable work all public agencies do to meet citizens’ requirements,” said Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy.

“Strategic planning, along with the persistent dedication of Team Bahrain, has yielded tangible outcomes in the kingdom’s path to development, buoying the economy during the Covid-19 crisis,” he added.

Bahrain managed to reduce its deficit by 35 percent, to reach BHD520m ($1.4bn), as a result of a 4 percent drop in actual government expenditure to BHD1,639m ($4,346m), while recurrent expenditure dropped by 2 percent from the same period last year.

The International Monetary Fund has previously said that it expects Bahrain’s economy to grow 3.3 percent this year. The island nation is set to have one of the region’s widest deficits at about 9 percent of GDP this year, while its debt ratio in relation to economic output is seen as the highest in the Gulf.